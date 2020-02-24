Influencer Arrests, Sea Eagles Torturing Bats And HIV Drugs To Treat Coronavirus: Best Gizmodo Stories Of The Week

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

I don’t know about you all, but I never win anything when I enter Instagram giveaways or contests. I’ve often wondered if anyone really does or whether they’re all scams. Although I don’t know the answer to that question, I do know that there’s now at least one less scammer on Instagram.

This horrid scammer’s tale was one of many great Gizmodo stories we had this week. In that story, we learn that the scammer and her associates, who had hundreds of thousands of followers, stole more than $US1 ($2) million from people on the social media platform. Just learning how it worked made me raise my eyebrows at the shadiness of it all.

However, the Instagram scammers weren’t the only jerks we covered recently, although this next one isn’t human. Researchers recently published a paper on a nasty white-bellied sea eagle that tortured a flying fox bat by repeatedly dropping it into the ocean in Malaysia. Apparently, this isn’t a one-time event, with the locals saying that the sea eagles do this regularly.

In other matters, we also covered an important story that explains why HIV drugs are being used to treat the new coronavirus. Scientists believe that since the new coronavirus is made out of RNA, like HIV/AIDS, the drugs that are used for HIV/AIDS could be an effective treatment. This is because many of the drugs used to treat HIV and the hepatitis C virus target weaknesses found in all sorts of viruses.

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

