I Am Not OK With This' First Trailer Gives Psychic Powers To Teenage Traumas

Whoops. (Image: Netflix)

Being a teenager can suck enough at times. Violent telekinetic powers activated by heightened emotion on top of all that might sound cool at first, but I’m getting the feeling I Am Not OK With This’ teen heroine will be, well...not ok with it.

As much as Netflix really wants you to know that this is being produced by the team behind Stranger Things, I Am Not OK With This isn’t just Eleven all over again.

It’s an adaptation of Charles Forsman’s coming-of-age superpowered indie comic of the same name, and follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a 15-year-old mad at the world—whether its because of the loss of her father, social isolation at high school, or a crush on her best friend, Dina (Sofia Bryant). But suddenly, Sydney discovered that her frustrations allow her to tap into a power she never knew she had.

The focus of this trailer is definitely on the high-school drama angle of it all more than it is Sydney’s burgeoning powerset, but considering Forsman’s comic went to some pretty dark places, we can problem expect more than just a few bowling balls to go psychically flying when I Am Not OK With This hits the streaming service on February 26. 

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

