Hyundai Develops Transmission That Can See Into The Future, Kind Of

Hyundai and Kia recently announced the development of a transmission that can predictively shift into the appropriate gear based on a scan of the upcoming road.

The system uses cameras and radar to observe the road and traffic ahead. The data is analysed to map elevation, curves, gradient, and traffic conditions, and then shoved into an “artificial intelligent algorithm” which will help the transmission choose the appropriate gear before it is needed.

For example, if there is a long slow down, the car will switch into neutral to improve fuel efficiency. On a curved road, the system will reduce the frequency of shifts “by approximately 43 per cent.” Downshifts also reduce brake pedal use.

The companies refer to the system as the Information and Communication Technology Connected Shift transmission. IaCTCSt? An acronym that can only be pronounced by holding back a sneeze. In the future, the system is planned to communicate with traffic signals by vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, and also learn the driver’s habits.

This is a further polishing of the turd that is the internal combustion powertrain, fractionally mitigating the inherent flaws in the system. If the transmission could really see into the future, it might not see itself in many passenger vehicles. It’s also pretty neat, and if we’re going to crawl our way to an electric future at a snail’s pace, some progress on the dinosaur-powered cars is useful.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

