Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

How To Watch Parasite In Australia

parasite how to watch australia

Parasite just made Oscars history by becoming the first 'foreign language' film to ever win Best Picture. Not only that, it also took out the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories.

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about and want to watch it in Australia, here's how.

It's difficult to describe Parasite, because a regular synopsis really doesn't do it justice. In a nutshell it's a South Korean black comedy about an impoverished family that scams its way into working for a ridiculously wealthy, and trusting family.

The entire two hours is a symphony of tension-building that can't be tamed. If you think you have it worked out halfway through, you're probably wrong. And just when you think you can't take the build up anymore, you're satiated by a gloriously dark joke or a beautiful shot.

The director and co-writer, Bong Joon Ho, is a genius and I need to go watch everything else he's ever touched now.

Anyway, prepare yourself for a wild ride.

Sadly Parasite is yet to come to any streaming service, so you're going to have to rent or buy it.

How to watch Parasite through Apple

If you're running on iOS you can rent Parasite through iTunes for $6.99 or buy it for $19.99

How To Watch Parasite through Android

If you're running Android or an Android TV, you can rent Parasite through Google Play for $5.99 (SD) or $6.99 (HD). You can also buy it for $14.99 for SD or $19.99 for HD.

How to watch Parasite on YouTube

You can also watch Parasite on good old YouTube, where you can rent it in SD for $5.99 or HD for $6.99.

And if you haven't seen the trailer, you can watch it right here:

Parasite Becomes First 'Foreign Language Film' Ever To Win Oscar For Best Picture

Parasite just dominated the Oscars by becoming the first non-English film in history to win Best Picture. And it's about bloody time.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles