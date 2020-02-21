Hasbro's Baby Yoda Animatronic Is Too Cute And Somehow Only $90

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

I am deceased. He looks delicious. (Gif: Raul Marrero, Andrew Liszewski, Gizmodo)

Baby Yoda was definitely the break out star of The Mandalorian, but it also looks like he’s the breakout star of this year’s Toy Fair too. A slew of Baby Yoda toys just dropped at a Disney event today, but of all of them, this animatronic plush by Hasbro is the highlight

The Child Animatronic Plush by Hasbro, as you might expect, is incredibly lifelike in person. He burbles and coos, like a good baby should. His ears wiggle up and down. His head quirks from side to side, and every so often, Baby Yoda extends a tiny arm to use the force. The bassinet is on point. Looking at it, you can kinda get why Mando’s hardened bounty-hunter heart would melt.

According to Hasbro, touching Baby Yoda’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations. Also, if you lay him down, he’ll take a “force nap.” 

The animatronic goes on preorder today, and its somehow only $US60 ($90). That’s pretty reasonable, especially considering how realistic this little guy looks in person. No word as of yet how many of these Hasbro plans to make, but at the event, a Hasbro spokesperson said they expected them to go fast. At a panel, Disney also said the Baby Yoda toys unveiled today should begin shipping later this autumn. The animatronic however, is slated for later this spring.

In the meantime...LOOK AT HIM.

LOOK AT HIM. LOOK...AT...HIM!!!!!!! (Gif: Raul Marrero, Andrew Liszewski, Gizmodo)

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

