Harrison Ford Says He Starts Doing... Something With Indiana Jones 5 In A Couple Months

From the last Indiana Jones film. (Image: Paramount Pictures)

Now that his time making afterlife cameos as Han Solo is definitely wrapped and done, Harrison Ford seems to be about ready to move on to his other big legacy role: Indiana Jones. In a new interview, Ford reveals that he’s going to start working on returning to that role rather soon. Though it’s unclear what, precisely, that means.

Talking to CBS Sunday Morning earlier this week, which, yes, I also find confusing, Ford says that he will be returning to Indiana Jones “in two months.” Which is exciting—Indiana Jones 5 has been in the works for ages, now, with little movement aside from reassurances that it’s still happening. So confirmation that Ford is involved in working on the film, and that something’s on the schedule for it, is great to hear. It might even make its current release date of July 9, 2021!

But, as Collider points out, it’s not clear just what working on the movie is at that point. No casting announcements, other than, y’know, Ford, and no other indications appear that cameras are ready to begin rolling. Most likely, he’s going to be beginning training or some sort of other regimen to prepare for the role. Which will, hopefully, be one that picks up some steam soon. Because who knows if Indiana Jones 5 will be any good. But waiting for it has gotten old.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

