Google Accidentally Confirms The Pixel 5

Image: Front Page Tech

A commit in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code has confirmed what we all suspected: Google's made a Pixel 5.

Unsurprisingly, the accidental disclosure has now been deleted, but Droid Life got a screenshot before it vanished:

Not a lot to go on there, but the comment "I didn't have a chance to test it on Pixel 5 with 4.19" tells us that the Pixel 5 exists, it's ready enough to have stuff tested on it, and it runs Linux kernel 4.19.

As TrustedReviews reports, there's also been an alleged leak of one of three potential prototypes for the Pixel 5 XL. As the video from Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech explains, Google works up three potential form factors for upcoming phones, then picks one. So while Prosser is pretty confident this is one of the prototypes, that doesn't mean it's the one that will actually become the Pixel 5 XL:

The camera module on the prototype kinda looks like a shocked face, with the bottom lens being wide-angle (hooray!). Here's hoping it also has a better battery and 5G. We don't ask for much.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

