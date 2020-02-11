Galaxy Buds Plus Revealed In All Their Glory In Hands-On Video

Samsung's Unpacked event is tomorrow, and there aren't going to be many surprises left at this rate, and now there's one less as the Galaxy Buds+ have been leaked in an 11-minute hands-on video.

Tech journalist Roland Quandt managed to order himself a pair from somewhere online and posted a bunch of photos on Twitter, and even uploaded a lengthy video (anything over 10 minutes is ages) to YouTube:

The details shown on the box seem to line up with what we saw in an alleged spec sheet for the earphones last week, with 11 hours playtime. It also confirms the two-way speakers, and triple mics.

They look pretty swish with a pearlescent touch-sensitive surface. Quandt goes on to give the earbuds a whirl with the related app, and while we know Samsung didn't opt for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with the Galaxy Buds+, there's the option to turn ambient sound on and off, with two different levels if you opt to have it on.

He comments that the touch controls work "pretty well" and that overall, the new model is a "nice upgrade". So good news on that front if you wanted to chuck in your original Galaxy Buds for a newer, improved model. [Android Police]

