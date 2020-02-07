FX's Y: The Last Man Has Lost Its Leading Man

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Yorick expressing himself. (Image: Goran Parlov, Jose Marzan Jr. Clem Robins, Zylonol, Vertigo)

Another day, another setback for FX’s Y: The Last Man adaptation.

Collider reported and the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that lead actor Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk)—who’d been cast as Yorick Brown, the titular last man—is parting ways with the production months after shooting the pilot that led to the series being greenlit. Showrunner Eliza Clark is still attached to oversee the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Vertigo comic and is said to already be in the process of recasting Yorick, a necessary move given the character’s importance to the story.

THR had no word on why Keoghan was exiting the project but he is set to feature in Marvel’s The Eternals (as Druig), which is currently wrapping up filming for a November release. Actors leave projects all the time, and there’s a chance that Y will be able to ramp production back up once FX has found a new Yorick. But given just how many setbacks there have been in the overall process of bringing a live-action adaptation of the beloved comic book to fruition, you can’t help but wonder whether FX is ultimately going to be able to pull this off.

The series was originally set to debut this year and will still star Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn. We’ll bring you more as we know it.

