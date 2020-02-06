Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Forget Superbabies, Superman & Lois Will Feature Superteens Instead

Meet the parents. (Image: The CW)

Sorry if you were looking forward to seeing superpowered baby-raising shenanigans on the CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois spin-off series. The network just announced who’ll be playing the sons of Superman and Lois Lane, and it looks like the show will be leaning into teen drama instead. Well, it is the CW. What did you expect, really?

The existence of the supersons—plural—was revealed at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, and now Deadline has the scoop that up-and-comers Jordan Elass (Little Fires Everywhere) and Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) will play the teen sons of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Per the trade: “Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest, and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.” That doesn’t explicitly mention either youth having superpowers, but you have to assume there’ll be some drama around those themes eventually.

Superman & Lois will be run by Todd Helbing (The Flash) with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns as executive producers. With the DC power couple’s kids finally cast, presumably, that means production is underway. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more about an airdate soon.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles