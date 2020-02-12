Every Telstra Samsung S20 Phone Plan And Pricing

The Samsung S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra have been announced and that of course means the telcos are rolling out all their fresh phone plans.

Telstra was one of the first cabs off the rank, with a tonne of plan options and deals.

The cheapest way to get an S20 through Telstra is with its Small Plan across 36-months, which is $50 + $37.47 for the device repayment. This comes to a total of $87.47 a month and comes with 15GB data and is 4G only.

While 36-month plans are a lot, not everyone minds them. So you if you're happy with that commitment but would like a much better data deal, we'd recommend paying an extra $10 a month to get 60GB a month instead.

Of course, you can opt for 24-month plans instead, but they will cost more than 36-months.

Telstra also has an interesting offer where customers can get the 128GB version of the S20+ 5G for the price of a regular 128GB S20 5G, which usually has an $150 price difference. The offer is available from February 12 to April 3, so you don't have to order it during the pre-order period.

If you want to go for broke, the biggest plan you can shell out for is the Extra Large plan for $100 a month with the $83.29 a month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This comes to $183.29 a month across 24-months and comes with 5G.

While 128GB is arguably not enough internal storage in 2020, there is sadly no 512GB option here for the Ultra. You can get that much storage on the S20+, but the camera won't be anywhere near as good.

All Telstra customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra will also receive the white variant of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white for free. Redemption needs to be processed via the Samsung website.

Now, onto the plans!

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

Telstra S20 4G (128GB) 24 months

Telstra S20 4G (128GB) 36 months

S20 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 5G (128GB) 36 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plans

S20+ 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (128GB) 36 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 24 months

S20+ 5G (512GB) 36 months

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Plans

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 24 months

S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 months

Telstra customers who order any device in the S20 range on a month-to-month plan can score up to 80,000 points on Telstra Plus and this offer is available from 12 February to 31 March 2020.

