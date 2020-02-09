Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Doctor Strange 2 Has Picked Up Loki's Head Writer

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. (Image: Marvel Studios)

More shakeups for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and one of the most anticipated heralds of a more, well, multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last time, it was the loss of Scott Derickson, the originally slated director, and his stunning purported replacement in the form of acclaimed director and former Marvel movie saviour Sam Raimi. Now, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, a new writer is also being added to the mix: Michael Waldron.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s also the head writer for Marvel’s upcoming Loki, part of its Disney Plus MCU slate. Waldron has also written and produced on Rick and Morty. This addition, combined with Derrickson’s departure, might mean more significant shakeups for the film than we assumed. Derrickson’s Doctor Strange was billed as consummate horror in an MCU outfit, but a new writer suggests that it was more than Derrickson’s directorial direction that needed modification, but the script itself.

Or it could just be routine rewrites. You never know, with this sort of thing. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, whatever it’s like, is slated for U.S. release May 7, 2021. 

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles