Day Of The Dead Will Live On As A New Television Series

Lori Cardille as Dr. Sarah Bowman. (Image: United Film Distribution Company)

At a time when fears about a potential global pandemic are on the rise, yet another series about people fighting to survive in a world besieged by zombies is on its way to our small screens.

Variety reports that Syfy’s greenlit a 10-episode adaptation of George Romero’s Day of the Dead, the 1985 film that told the story of a group of human survivors trying to figure out how to move forward in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Where the original film focused primarily on a small group of soldiers and researchers attempting to experiment on zombies in order to make them less of a threat, Syfy’s series is said to take place at the very beginning—literally the first day—of the outbreak, at a time when the public has no idea what’s happening or how to fight back.

In the chaos, six strangers meet and realise their best chance at survival is to pool their talents and work together. That said, if The Walking Dead has taught us anything, it’s that humans facing an undead apocalypse can be even more dangerous than zombies.

Day of the Dead is set to be co-showrun and co-written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who both worked on Disney’s Raven’s Home and Syfy’s Banana Splits Movie. No further details about the series’ plot or casting have been announced, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as more information becomes available.

