Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Choose Your Own Adventure's Lawsuit Against Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Is Moving Forward

A legal showdown over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch has become more likely. (Photo: Stuart Hendry, Netflix)

The companies behind Choose Your Own Adventure and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch may yet face off in a legal battle. A year after Chooseco LLC, the company that owns the famous book brand, sued Netflix, which released the popular interactive movie, a Vermont judge has just ruled that the lawsuit is, indeed, valid and the case can proceed.

In early 2019, Chooseco sued Netflix for up to $US25 ($37) million in damages over copyright infringement. The company claimed that Netflix had sought the rights to the Choose Your Own Adventure series, failed to acquire them, made a movie in that style anyway, and then even used the brand name in the film. Chooseco believed those circumstances confused people over the brand’s involvement with the film, which were non-existent.

Netflix tried to get out of the case based on a First Amendment claim but the judge just ruled against that, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Chooseco has sufficiently alleged that consumers associate its mark with interactive books and that the mark covers other forms of interactive media, including films,” reads the judge’s decision. “The protagonist in Bandersnatch explicitly stated that the fictitious book at the centre of the film’s plot was ‘a Choose Your Own Adventure’ book. In addition, the book, the video game, and the film itself all employ the same type of interactivity as Chooseco’s products. The similarity between Chooseco’s products, Netflix’s film, and the fictitious book Netflix described as a ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ book increases the likelihood of consumer confusion.”

And so Netflix’s attempt to get out of the lawsuit has failed and now it’ll likely have to settle or go to court. Which will it choose?

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles