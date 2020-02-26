Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

American Health Authority Warns Coronavirus Outbreaks Likely To Hit U.S.

Photo: Johnannes Eisele, AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, health officials from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a dire warning: The U.S. will almost certainly not be spared from the outbreak of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus that threatens to sweep across the globe. It’s only a matter of time before the virus will start to spread in the country, if it isn’t doing so already.

Since the outbreak first emerged in China this past December, U.S. health officials have taken a cautious but not-too-pessimistic tone, saying that the risk to the general public remains low. To date, there have been 53 documented cases of COVID-19—the disease caused by the virus—in the U.S., with most involving people who had recently travelled to China or who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that harboured an outbreak.

But COVID-19 has clearly spread beyond mainland China in recent weeks, setting off local outbreaks in countries including South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The chances of stopping it from reaching the U.S. entirely now appear slim to none.

“Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Centre for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, told reporters in a conference Tuesday. “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

Messonnier also warned that the U.S. and the world at large need to start preparing for a potential pandemic.

“We really want to prepare the American public for the possibility that their lives will be disrupted because of this pandemic,” Messonnier told reporters, adding she had told her own children the same. “‘We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

There are now at least 37 countries with reported cases of COVID-19, with several Middle East countries such as Iraq added to the list in recent days. Overall, there have been more than 80,000 reported cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation declined to declare the outbreak a full-blown pandemic, saying they hadn’t seen evidence of an uncontained global spread or large-scale waves of serious disease and deaths yet. Some countries, including Vietnam, have appeared to contain their imported cases, while the reported rate of cases within China has now slowed down.

Ideally, it’s possible that any outbreaks within the U.S. could be reasonably managed and stopped from spreading too far. But the U.S. doesn’t seem anywhere near prepared to appropriately deal with a local outbreak.

While South Korea has been able to test tens of thousands of residents, allowing officials to better track the disease, the U.S. so far has only tested a few hundred people. For weeks, U.S. state and local health departments have had to deal with faulty test kits sent out by the CDC, limiting their ability to diagnose patients. So there may already be clusters of undetected disease in the U.S.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly implemented or pushed for cuts to programs meant to track and prevent outbreaks, while some lawmakers have criticised the $US2.5 ($4) billion in funding to combat the virus Trump recently requested from Congress as being far too little. Trump, however, continues to assure the public via tweet and press conferences that the situation is fully under control. But make no mistakes, a far-reaching outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. would undoubtedly be a disaster, even with a relatively low fatality rate.

“Public health and healthcare systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths. Other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and transportation industry may also be affected,” the CDC’s website on COVID-19 now reads.

Trending Stories Right Now

a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles