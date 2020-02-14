Canon's Next Fancy Full-Frame Mirrorless Cam Is The EOS R5

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Image: Canon

A couple of weeks after info leaked out regarding Canon’s next full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon today officially announced its development of the EOS R5.

Unfortunately, development announcements aren’t like typical gadget launches, which means there are a lot of specs and info about the EOS R5 that Canon is holding back until a later date. Instead, Canon’s development announcement is intended to give people a better idea about what the company is working on next and Canon’s goals for the next member of its full-frame mirrorless family. It’s more like a road map than a full reveal.

That said, going by what has been revealed about the EOS R5, it’s clear we’re looking at Canon’s next flagship camera. Featuring a “newly developed CMOS sensor,” Canon says the EOS R5 will offer high-speed continuous shooting at up to 12 fps using its mechanical shutter, or up to 20 fps using the camera’s electronic shutter, with a focus on capturing athletes or other fast-moving subjects.

That last part seems like a nod to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which kick off in late July, implying that we could get a full reveal or at least more detailed info sometime this summer.

More importantly, Canon also claims that the EOS R5 will be its first camera to feature “a high-performance coordinated image stabilisation (IS) system” that combines the R5's in-body IS with in-lens IS to help capture sharper and better-looking photos. Canon says the R5 will also come with dual card slots and support for a new cloud-based image storage system Canon is planning to launch sometime this April.

And on the video side of things, Canon says the R5 can even record 8K videos while also being able to extract “high-resolution” still frames from the video. All told, the EOS R5 really seems like it’s shaping up to be the pro-grade full-frame mirrorless camera that Canon fans have been hoping since the release of the EOS R back in 2018.

Finally, in addition to the R5's development announcement, Canon also announced a new entry-level/mid-range DSLR in the Rebel T8i, and it revealed that it will be releasing nine new RF lenses in 2020 including an RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 telephoto zoom lens and two RF teleconverters with 1.4x and 2x magnifications.

Sadly, there’s no word on pricing or an expected release date for the EOS R5, so we’ll just have to wait for the summer to hear more.

