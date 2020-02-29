Android Users Can Now Use Apple Music To Play Songs In Shazam

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Image: Shazam, Google Play

Android users with active Apple Music subscriptions now appear to have the option to link the app with Shazam, delivering an integration that’s previously been available for Spotify.

Android Police first reported a beta test of the feature was accessible on Android from the Library page of the Shazam settings menu. The site reported that users for whom the update is available should see it appear under the Streaming section of this menu, though they’ll need to have both the Apple Music app and a live subscription for the integration to work. Based on a screenshot of the menu, the integration will allow users to play full songs from Apple Music in the Shazam app.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment about the integration, but we’ll update this post when we learn more.

Apple completed its acquisition of Shazam, the popular song-identifying app, in late 2018. At the time, Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, said in a statement that the app was “one of the first apps available when we launched the App Store,” and plans for integrations between Apple Music and Shazam were made clear by the company since rumours of the deal first cropped up in 2017.

According to Android Police, the beta integration appears to be live on both the latest version of Shazam as well as older versions.

