A House Is Not A Home In Vivarium's Chilling New Trailer

Well, that’s not creepy at all. (Image: Saban Films)

In Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium, the unsettling idea that transitioning into live in suburbia is tantamount to death becomes all too real, as an unsuspecting couple pulls into an eerily pristine housing development that they’re immediately sure isn’t going to be for them. The houses, back yards, and footpaths are all perfectly nice, but there’s something...off about it all.

Though Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots) aren’t interested in living in the house they’re given a tour of in Vivarium’s latest international trailer, when the couple attempts to leave the neighbourhood and return to the hustle and bustle of their lives elsewhere, they’re shocked to discover that there isn’t really any way out. No matter how many hours they spend driving around the house, escape from the neighbourhood appears to be physically impossible, and it’s only a matter of time before the resign themselves to the idea that staying in the house might be their best bet.

Even though the strange real estate agent who originally showed the property to the couple is nowhere to be found, as they settle into the weirdness of their predicament, stranger things still begin happening to Tom and Gemma, and when a box containing a baby boy inside it shows up on their door step, it becomes clear that whatever the hell is going on with them isn’t happening by chance.

Vivarium will be released March 28 digitally. Stay tuned for more details.