Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

A House Is Not A Home In Vivarium's Chilling New Trailer

Well, that’s not creepy at all. (Image: Saban Films)

In Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium, the unsettling idea that transitioning into live in suburbia is tantamount to death becomes all too real, as an unsuspecting couple pulls into an eerily pristine housing development that they’re immediately sure isn’t going to be for them. The houses, back yards, and footpaths are all perfectly nice, but there’s something...off about it all.

Though Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) and Gemma (Imogen Poots) aren’t interested in living in the house they’re given a tour of in Vivarium’s latest international trailer, when the couple attempts to leave the neighbourhood and return to the hustle and bustle of their lives elsewhere, they’re shocked to discover that there isn’t really any way out. No matter how many hours they spend driving around the house, escape from the neighbourhood appears to be physically impossible, and it’s only a matter of time before the resign themselves to the idea that staying in the house might be their best bet.

Even though the strange real estate agent who originally showed the property to the couple is nowhere to be found, as they settle into the weirdness of their predicament, stranger things still begin happening to Tom and Gemma, and when a box containing a baby boy inside it shows up on their door step, it becomes clear that whatever the hell is going on with them isn’t happening by chance.

Vivarium will be released March 28 digitally. Stay tuned for more details.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles