Microsoft Surface Pro: Australian Review

Sydney Man Gets Four Years Prison For Counterfeit DVDs

Could Hot Pie Win The Game Of Thrones?

Deals: Scrub A Dub Dubstep With This 80% Off Shower Speaker

You Can Get A 1-Metre HDMI Cable From Coles For $2

Until the end of the day today, Coles is selling a 1-metre HDMI cable for $2. That’s a single gold coin. You can’t even line up for a sausage sandwich at Bunnings for these sorts of prices anymore.

To get this deal, you will have to physically walk into a Coles store and pluck one off the shelf, but at this price why wouldn't you? As we've detailed before, there's no real reason to be buyingexpensive HDMI cables. If you're in the market for something cheap, then this is what you should be grabbing!

I mean, it’s an HDMI cable. For $2.

I can’t speak to the reliability of an HDMI cable that costs $2 from a company called GIZMO-TEC. But the facts are the facts: the cable measures a whole metre in length – so you’re paying $1 per 50cm of cable. Hell, you’re paying 50 cents per 25cm of cable. That’s what I call value!

Just remember the current catalogue ends today, so if you want to snap up an HDMI cable for two-bob, then get in quick.

[Via OzBargain]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • stargrinder @stargrinder

    I bought a nice looking HDMI cable from ALDI a while ago and it worked for about a week... I am skeptical of cheap cables now.

    0
    • da user Guest

      Same. I got a cheapie HDMI cable from kmart several (well, many now) years ago that despite claiming it could do 1080P, couldn't.

      0
  • Cameron @moonhead

    Pfft HDMI, the market's over for them. Everyone has their share of HDMI cables now. What we all need now is USB C cables! Bring on cheap ones of those!

    0
  • magani @magani

    so if you want to snap up an HDMI cable for two-bobCurrency Alert!
    Two bob used to equal two shillings. Two shillings became twenty cents on
    "...The Fourteenth of February, Nineteen Sixty-Six."
    Those old enough will now have an ear worm for the rest of the day.
    So what you're actually looking for, Jackson, is 'A Quid'.
    ($2 = 20/- (twenty shillings) or £1/-/- (one pound))

    0
  • velt @velt

    sausage sandwich

    Can you guys please just stop with this

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttb hfc nbn video-feature

Internet Speeds Plummet After NBN Installation

Residents of Elan Tower in Sydney's Kings Cross are used to 100Mbps download speeds, thanks to the hybrid fibre coaxial cable they paid Telstra to install six years ago. Now the building is being forced onto NBN's copper-based fibre-to-the-building network. The copper telephone wire in the building, travelling up 40 floors, is 20 years old.
abortion biotechnology health

How New Technology Could Threaten A Woman's Right To Abortion

Image. Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania/YouTube Screenshot In April, scientists achieved a major breakthrough that could one day drastically improve the fate of babies born extremely prematurely. Eight premature baby lambs spent their last month of development in an external womb that resembled a high-tech ziplock bag. At the time, the oldest lamb was nearly a year old, and still seemed to be developing normally.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles