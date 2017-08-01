You Can Get A 1-Metre HDMI Cable From Coles For $2

Until the end of the day today, Coles is selling a 1-metre HDMI cable for $2. That’s a single gold coin. You can’t even line up for a sausage sandwich at Bunnings for these sorts of prices anymore.

To get this deal, you will have to physically walk into a Coles store and pluck one off the shelf, but at this price why wouldn't you? As we've detailed before, there's no real reason to be buyingexpensive HDMI cables. If you're in the market for something cheap, then this is what you should be grabbing!

I mean, it’s an HDMI cable. For $2.

I can’t speak to the reliability of an HDMI cable that costs $2 from a company called GIZMO-TEC. But the facts are the facts: the cable measures a whole metre in length – so you’re paying $1 per 50cm of cable. Hell, you’re paying 50 cents per 25cm of cable. That’s what I call value!

Just remember the current catalogue ends today, so if you want to snap up an HDMI cable for two-bob, then get in quick.

[Via OzBargain]