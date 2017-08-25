Wolf Creek Can Even Make 'Land Down Under' Creepy AF

Australian Scientists Worked Out This Ancient Clay Tablet Is Actually The World's Oldest Trigonometric Table

Legalising Same-Sex Marriage Will Help Reduce High Rates Of Suicide Among Young People In Australia

Specs Showdown: Samsung Note 8 Vs iPhone 7 Plus

Wolf Creek Can Even Make 'Land Down Under' Creepy AF

Image: Stan Australia YouTube

The teaser for the new season of Wolf Creek just dropped, and it's bone-chilling. This is largely due to the incredibly ethereal cover of 'Land Down Under' that permeates the footage.

Season 2 of Wolf Creek sees old mate Mick Taylor commandeer a tour bus full of victims to terrorise. Because of course her is. Watch him count them below...

"You better run, you better take cover."

Oh god.

Thanks for that, guys! I'll never get on a tour bus again. Or listen to Men At Work in the same way.

This hauntingly beautiful cover has a cool story of its own. It was recorded over a year ago in a humble Brisbane bedroom by university student Sabrina Schultz.

During a Wolf Creek set visit by Gizmodo yesterday, it was revealed that director and showrunner Greg McLean happened upon her cover on YouTube and thought it was perfect for the teaser. They didn't even want to re-record it.

With only 78 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing, Ms Schultz is by no means internet-famous but they may change now. And she just helped make Mick Taylor even more terrifying than we thought possible.

Wolf Creek season 2 will scare the hell out of us all on Stan this summer.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

android au galaxy-note8 reviews-2 samsung samsung-galaxy-note8 smartphone-reviews smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Australian Hands On

What's it like to use Samsung's best phone ever? Read on to find out.
au marriage-equality postal-survey reminder

Reminder: You Only Have One More Day To Enrol For Marriage Equality

To participate in the Marriage Law Postal Survey you need to be correctly enrolled by 24 August 2017. This means you have less than 48 hours to ensure your vote counts. Fortunately, the whole thing can be done online in a few minutes.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles