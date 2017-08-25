Wolf Creek Can Even Make 'Land Down Under' Creepy AF

Image: Stan Australia YouTube

The teaser for the new season of Wolf Creek just dropped, and it's bone-chilling. This is largely due to the incredibly ethereal cover of 'Land Down Under' that permeates the footage.

Season 2 of Wolf Creek sees old mate Mick Taylor commandeer a tour bus full of victims to terrorise. Because of course her is. Watch him count them below...

"You better run, you better take cover."

Oh god.

Thanks for that, guys! I'll never get on a tour bus again. Or listen to Men At Work in the same way.

This hauntingly beautiful cover has a cool story of its own. It was recorded over a year ago in a humble Brisbane bedroom by university student Sabrina Schultz.

During a Wolf Creek set visit by Gizmodo yesterday, it was revealed that director and showrunner Greg McLean happened upon her cover on YouTube and thought it was perfect for the teaser. They didn't even want to re-record it.

With only 78 YouTube subscribers at the time of writing, Ms Schultz is by no means internet-famous but they may change now. And she just helped make Mick Taylor even more terrifying than we thought possible.

Wolf Creek season 2 will scare the hell out of us all on Stan this summer.