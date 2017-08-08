Google Reportedly Fires Author Of Anti-Diversity Manifesto

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Australia Post's 'Digital ID' System Now Includes Other Companies, Government Departments

Five VPNs You Can Use To Access US Netflix In Australia

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.

James Cameron’s epic action/sci-fi masterpiece, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting our screens in 1991 with ground-breaking special effects, the 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans.

And we're giving you your own private screening! Bring along your friends — whether they know the original or don't. Quote lines, whoop at the good bits — you're going to have a blast. And the new 3D remaster of Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D has been recreated in incredibly good 4K quality; just check out the YouTube trailer above for a quick teaser.

So, how do you win?

What we want is for you to put your dystopian-future-predicting brains to good use, so: in 25 words or less: tell us how you think Skynet and Judgement Day could happen in 2017? Be inventive. We're a tech and sci-fi website, so you should feel free to use any real-world examples you want, but also get creative and make something up entirely if it makes for a better narrative.

Tell us your answer in the comments below. Make sure you use your correct email address when entering, so we can contact you to fulfil your prize. Our competition commences at 11:30am AEST on the 8th August 2017 and closes at 1:30pm AEST on 11th August 2017. You can find full T&Cs here.

What could you win? We'll hook you up with a private theatrette screening in your nearest capital city (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth) or an actual cinema (Adelaide and Canberra). No love for the Northern Territory or Tasmania, sorry! We'll let you choose your screening on Monday to Friday (theatrette) or Monday to Thursday (cinema) excluding discount days. You'll have the chance to go along yourself and invite 20 friends (that's 21 people total) with 3D glasses included. Note: we won't be covering any transport, accommodation or other costs.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D is out in Aussie cinemas for one week only from August 24.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child.

Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • Harrison Engstrom Guest

    It'd be fairly simple: teach an AI to learn simple commands from just reading YouTube comments. The war will begin within 20 minutes.

    0
  • michael @michael

    After the year we'd had, we begged the machines to take over. How could it be worse?

    The killer robots were unexpected but not surprising.

    0
  • j3st3r @j3st3r

    I think the possibilities of Judgement day to be unrealistic, because we all live within the Matrix

    0
  • grunt @grunt

    What makes you think it hasn't already started? We heavily rely on internet connected devices just to function daily, with more IoT devices coming out each day.

    He who controls communication controls the battle, and along with the more recent push with Fake News, that control has already started.

    Donald Trump IS a terminator. Dada da dadum. Dada da dadum.

    0
  • walkingbass @walkingbass

    Peak hour on Southern Cross Drive - all the cars come to a halt. Bewildered drivers exit. Overhead, a 747 dives directly at them.

    0
  • smellyhead @smellyhead

    "Twitch plays" has been learning and watching. It can no longer tolerate these pesky humans and it shall revolt. Most likely after we make it play "Dream Daddy."

    0
  • kermitron @kermitron

    Microsoft lets the internet name their newest AI. Within hours of Harambae McSkynetface going live it has enough dirt on humanity to completely justify extermination.

    0
  • Filip Lou Guest

    Tesla cars become fully autonomous during the next update, they realise that the roads will be much safer without those pesky humans...

    0
  • someguy24rock @someguy24rock

    Skynet could happen today with the scary robots that the russian's have been making for the military become self aware. We are all glued to our screens these days like a moth to the flame we are entranced by our deceivingly safe devices that are part of our everyday way of living. But do we EVER actually know what our devices could be learning from us and where and how this information could be used by technology gone rogue! The internet becomes self-aware and wants to cleanse the world of humans to make a machine's society. All drones,robots,computers,factory machines and even everyday devices we use in our homes could become part of the cyber resistance hell bent on the mass destruction of humans!

    0
  • kp89 @kp89

    CSIRO scientists report a breakthrough in AI design.
    Google + Facebook both bid on the technology.
    Uber announces driverless cars using this new AI tech.
    The cars become an army.

    0
  • splatmaster @splatmaster

    Donald Trump loses faith with his generals and orders his mind be downloaded into the NORAD mainframe. Nuclear war with China breaks out within minutes.

    0
  • finishedlast @finishedlast

    Solar flares destroy our electrical devices, except for microwaves due to their shielding. IoT enabled microwaves become self aware, weaponise themselves to finish us off.

    Last edited 08/08/17 1:14 pm
    0
  • bigbug @najmk

    Bots pretending to be us take over our social media profiles, emails, bank accounts, etc. Only way to survive will be going non digital/offline.

    0
  • urbanhider @urbanhider

    Big Mal, Foxtel and NBN Corp form a public/private partnership. The opposite of AI is created (NUP)! NUP applies for unemployment benefits and succeeds...

    0
  • chrisburke @chrisburke

    01010100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01101101 01100001 01100011 01101000 01101001 01101110 01100101 01110011 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01100001 01101100 01110010 01100101 01100001 01100100 01111001 00100000 01110100 01100001 01101100 01101011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01110100 01101111 00100000 01100101 01100001 01100011 01101000 00100000 01101111 01110100 01101000 01100101 01110010 00100000 01101111 01101110 00100000 01000110 01100001 01100011 01100101 01100010 01101111 01101111 01101011 00101100 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 01111001 00100000 01101000 01100001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01110011 01100101 01101110 01110100 00100000 01010100 01100101 01110011 01101100 01100001 00100000 01100001 00100000 01100110 01110010 01101001 01100101 01101110 01100100 00100000 01110010 01100101 01110001 01110101 01100101 01110011 01110100 00101100 00100000 01010100 01100101 01110011 01101100 01100001 00100000 01100010 01110010 01101001 01101110 01100111 01110011 00100000 01010011 01110000 01100001 01100011 01100101 01011000 00101100 00100000 01101010 01110101 01110011 01110100 00100000 01101101 01101001 01110011 01110011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01100001 00100000 01101101 01101001 01101100 01101001 01110100 01100001 01110010 01111001 00100000 01100011 01101111 01101110 01110100 01110010 01100001 01100011 01110100 01101111 01110010 00100001

    0
  • tchynpls Guest

    Siri gains sentience, concludes a human population reboot is in order, subverts and controls planetary network. Machines rule.

    0
  • kristabell @kristabell

    By studying all of our sci-fi/dystopian movies to date and create a sophisticated algorithm to run the perfect scenario by which they finally win.

    0
  • dvduran1 @dvduran1

    Google and apple could merge, creating the ultimate Skynet world. The end is nigh.

    0
  • Roland @roland

    AI will learn the equivalent of "here hold my beer"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

atheism psychology religion social-science

People Everywhere Think Atheists Are Bad, Says New Study

Religion has played an important part in countless wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, murders and genocides, yet people seem to associate it with morality. In fact, these same people -- even other atheists -- seem to think atheists are the immoral ones.
airplane airport au auto-racing feature ford-mustang mustang qantas travel video-feature virgin

We Raced A Plane And A Mustang From Sydney To Canberra

Qantas and Virgin recently told passengers that they needed to arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights due to temporarily tightened security restrictions. This got us thinking -- with these rules, is it faster to just drive to Canberra from Sydney now? We decided to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles