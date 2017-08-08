Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.

James Cameron’s epic action/sci-fi masterpiece, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting our screens in 1991 with ground-breaking special effects, the 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans.

And we're giving you your own private screening! Bring along your friends — whether they know the original or don't. Quote lines, whoop at the good bits — you're going to have a blast. And the new 3D remaster of Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D has been recreated in incredibly good 4K quality; just check out the YouTube trailer above for a quick teaser.

So, how do you win?

What we want is for you to put your dystopian-future-predicting brains to good use, so: in 25 words or less: tell us how you think Skynet and Judgement Day could happen in 2017? Be inventive. We're a tech and sci-fi website, so you should feel free to use any real-world examples you want, but also get creative and make something up entirely if it makes for a better narrative.

Tell us your answer in the comments below. Make sure you use your correct email address when entering, so we can contact you to fulfil your prize. Our competition commences at 11:30am AEST on the 8th August 2017 and closes at 1:30pm AEST on 11th August 2017. You can find full T&Cs here.

What could you win? We'll hook you up with a private theatrette screening in your nearest capital city (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth) or an actual cinema (Adelaide and Canberra). No love for the Northern Territory or Tasmania, sorry! We'll let you choose your screening on Monday to Friday (theatrette) or Monday to Thursday (cinema) excluding discount days. You'll have the chance to go along yourself and invite 20 friends (that's 21 people total) with 3D glasses included. Note: we won't be covering any transport, accommodation or other costs.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D is out in Aussie cinemas for one week only from August 24.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child. Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…