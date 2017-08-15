Uber Is Giving Away Free Rides Next Week To Anyone Named 'Sam'

That's right - from 21 through to 27 August, if you're a Sam, Samantha, Samten, Sameera, Samil, Samsun, Samar or any other kind of "Sam" - you get a free $20 Uber ride if you've never used the service before.
Uber's reasoning behind this promotion is that not everyone has heard of the ride-sharing giant referred to by every other start-up when they try to describe their own "gig economy" app - but everyone has heard of a Sam. Sure.
Uber knows this, becasue it's the most common name for people using Uber.
Every single day of next week, Sams can claim a $20 free ride. So..tell a Sam, I suppose? If you do, you'll get a free ride too.
Register here to claim your freebies.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink