Tomorrow, We're Racing A Car Against A Plane

Earlier this week, Qantas and Virgin told passengers they needed to arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights due to temporarily tightened security restrictions.

This got us thinking — with these rules, is it faster to just drive to Canberra from Sydney now? Tomorrow, we intend to find out. Welcome to Mustang vs. Plane.

At 8:05am tomorrow, I'll be on a Virgin flight out of Sydney. Fortunately, I live pretty close to the airport, but due to the new rules that means leaving the house at 5:45am. Worst. Saturday. Ever.

But it's okay, because I'm dragging Campbell and Rae down with me. Just as I'm getting into my Uber, they'll be firing up a Ford Mustang outside my house, much to the delight of my neighbours.

Taking the new check-in times into account, my journey should take just under 3 hours, which is roughly the same as the drive. Who will make it to Canberra Airport (within the confines of the law) first?

You can follow all the adventure, tears and airport beers tomorrow via the Gizmodo Facebook page, Instagram account and on Twitter.

Sane enough to not get up ludicrously early to watch Facebook Live? That's cool, we'll save it for you, because we're nice like that.

See you tomorrow in EXCITING CANBERRA. And if anyone wants to let out the Mustang's tyres at Goulburn Maccas, I'll buy you a drink.