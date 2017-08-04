After 'Baby Driver', iPod Sales On eBay Went Up By 929%

Deals: Get This Movie Screenwriting Tool For 40% Off

Scientists Legit Studied The Brains Of People Watching 'Sherlock' And Discovered Something Super Cool

Huawei's 4G-Enabled Watch 2: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Tomorrow, We're Racing A Car Against A Plane

Image: BBC / Gizmodo

Earlier this week, Qantas and Virgin told passengers they needed to arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights due to temporarily tightened security restrictions.

This got us thinking — with these rules, is it faster to just drive to Canberra from Sydney now? Tomorrow, we intend to find out. Welcome to Mustang vs. Plane.

At 8:05am tomorrow, I'll be on a Virgin flight out of Sydney. Fortunately, I live pretty close to the airport, but due to the new rules that means leaving the house at 5:45am. Worst. Saturday. Ever.

But it's okay, because I'm dragging Campbell and Rae down with me. Just as I'm getting into my Uber, they'll be firing up a Ford Mustang outside my house, much to the delight of my neighbours.

Taking the new check-in times into account, my journey should take just under 3 hours, which is roughly the same as the drive. Who will make it to Canberra Airport (within the confines of the law) first?

Image: Gizmodo

You can follow all the adventure, tears and airport beers tomorrow via the Gizmodo Facebook page, Instagram account and on Twitter.

Sane enough to not get up ludicrously early to watch Facebook Live? That's cool, we'll save it for you, because we're nice like that.

See you tomorrow in EXCITING CANBERRA. And if anyone wants to let out the Mustang's tyres at Goulburn Maccas, I'll buy you a drink.

Comments

  • grunt @grunt

    And just like that, Top Gearzmodo is born...

    4
  • Trjn @trjn

    That's a shame, I'll be in regular old boring Canberra tomorrow.

    1
  • Haoran Un @haoran
    DEV

    Are we enforcing "stop, revive, survive" on Team Mustang? There should be a 2-hour break and a change of drivers, no?

    1
    • Trjn @trjn

      It's a break or change of drivers every two hours and almost always thats the form of a quick stop at Maccas to use the loos.

      1
    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      It's only 267km. Should be done in 3 and a bit hours. No need for a rest only traveling that distance.

      0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      MOD

      Goulburn Maccas is 2 hours drive from our start point! Stop Revive Survive suggests a coffee break, so we'll be doing that -- plus a quick pee and maybe some petrol if we need it too.

      1
  • Korwin @korwin

    I can already tell you it is. The pre-check time plus the travel to the airport through Sydney is easily longer than the 2.5-3 hours it takes to get there in a car.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature oneplus video-feature

OnePlus Is Coming To Australia

OnePlus, the phone brand that takes on the very best of Apple and Samsung at aggressively low prices, is launching its phones into Australia later this month.
amazon au feature online video-feature

Amazon Is Opening A Huge Warehouse In Melbourne

Amazon's Australian retail offering is kicking off with a 24,000 square metre fulfillment centre in Melbourne's Dandenong South.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles