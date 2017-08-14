The Legend Of Zelda: Symphony Of The Goddesses Is Coming To Sydney

Why Everyone Is Hating On IBM Watson, Including The People Who Helped Make It

Image: Supplied

Now this is guaranteed to be a magic experience: two full hours of a full orchestra and choir performing a reimagined score from The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D, also paying homage to classics The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, all under the roof of the Sydney Opera House.

The performance will be held in the Concert Hall on the 29th October.

"W'’re really going all-out this year to celebrate the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," said Jason Michael Paul, President of Jason Michael Paul Entertainment, Inc, the company producing the concert tour.

"Besides all the new stuff, we're also bringing back the Ballad of the Wind Fish from the original program, which has been a big request from fans for a while."

Led by conductor Jessica Gethin, the concert's five-movement symphony features original music from Nintendo composers, including Koji Kondo. A giants video collage with scenes from the games syncs up with the music, too.

Tickets go on sale 28 August.

