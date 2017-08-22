The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Did you have a lot to say about this week's episode of Game Of Thrones (which I'm sure you didn't watch last week, right)? Best episode ever, worst episode ever, I'm pretty sure we can at least agree that it was certainly An Episode. Here's some of the best tweets about the bombshell that was Beyond The Wall. -

This week we open on some beautiful scenery north of the wall as the new Suicide Squad (but, you know, not shit) banter among each other. Well, mostly the Hound.

Back in Winterfell, we're getting some poorly considered tension between Arya and Sansa.

Y'all expect me to buy Arya's "you smiled while father died" bs when she canonically saw Sansa screaming after Joffrey gave the order?! BYE pic.twitter.com/OJQG0QIZF1 — grimes meme (@RichonnesSon) August 21, 2017

Everyone: Sansa should be the Queen of Winterfell. Arya: WHAT ABOUT HER EMAILS?!?!#GameOfThrones — Dante Martinez (@Dante_M) August 21, 2017

Honestly, whatever they're trying to do with Arya and Sansa, I'm not sure it's working #GoTS7 — Thoros of Myr (@Thoros_Myr) August 21, 2017

This would have made much more sense.

Arya: What's this note

Sansa: That was years ago, I wrote that under duress

Arya: Ok that makes sense I figured it was something like that — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) August 21, 2017

North again, we've had the Hound and Gendry show, now here's the Hound and Tormund show.

I'm a big fan of Tormund standing up for gingers in this episode. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jD49C124VL — Stephen Waldron (@_stephenwaldron) August 21, 2017

Seriously though can this be a whole show?

#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall If this whole episode could just be Tormund and The Hound throwing shade at each other, I wouldn't even be mad pic.twitter.com/3U81uwXq7D — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) August 21, 2017

I want an entire spinoff series that's just Tormund Giantsbane and The Hound living in an apartment together. #GameOfThrones #WinterIsHere — filmaroni (@filmaroni) August 21, 2017

The crackship that is Brienne and Tormund is in full sail as the wildling tells the Hound about his lady love back in Winterfell.

Tormund and The Hound talking about Brienne of Tarth is everything I didn't know I needed#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/ZfeTFLJOSO — Nina (@nina_bowie) August 21, 2017

The Hound: Brienne of fucking Tarth threw me off a cliff. Tormund: God I wish that was me. #GameofThrones — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 21, 2017

We really want this to happen.

Me thinking about brienne and tormund's great big monster babies conquering the world #ThronesYall #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3F7A6X35Um — Catherine Clark (@enidjcoleslaw) August 21, 2017

Down in Dragonstone, Dany DOES NOT HAVE ANGER ISSUES WHY WOULD YOU EVEN SUGGEST THAT??

Dany: when have I had a temper? Tyrion: when you burnt those two guys alive? Dany: #ThronesYall #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/5FbKS6RCUe — Erica (@ms_em317) August 21, 2017

Daenerys when Tyrion said she loses her temper #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MwKmTW1ivP — real dwn 2 mars girl (@_aazorahai) August 21, 2017

Considering the circumstances, Tyrion's logic is slightly flawed.

#GameofThrones

Tyrion: you can't win the throne if you're dead! The Night King: pic.twitter.com/P2eOehQ8V8 — Jessie (@Strugasaurasrex) August 21, 2017

Luckily he's redeeming himself by helping set her up with her future boyfriend.

#GameofThrones

Tyrion helping Dany writing a note to Jon like: pic.twitter.com/gLfQLzUcCx — ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 21, 2017

Which Dany shuts down in the worst way possible, present company considered.

Don't get too comfy with all this romance stuff, here's a straight up undead polar bear.

"Ugh I can practically predict these scenes now, this show is so predictab-"

ZOMBIE BEAR SNEAK ATTACK #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rvKyX1b1kV — Becca Tomasko (@tabascobecca) August 21, 2017

All I got from it is that #GameOfThrones is having shorter seasons because Dan & Dave wanted a zombie polar bearhttps://t.co/TIkV8nLKqJ — Rafael Tihanyi (@RafaTihanyi) August 22, 2017

But it's okay, in the next scene an even worse villain shows his face...

lmk why i'm still over here in winterfell waiting for littlefinger to get murdered already like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/bQnrE2ovEo — Matth Ü (@MatttWee) August 21, 2017

The only thing more puzzling than why Littlefinger isn't dead right now is trying to piece together whatever his convoluted plan is.

Me trying to figure out what LittleFinger is up to #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/acjDFJRkHq — Hannah Swearingen (@hrswearingen) August 21, 2017

North of the wall we're dealing with some creepy-ass wights.

Sick of Game of Thrones and this wight supremacy smfh pic.twitter.com/bpWGJmlz32 — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 21, 2017

Jorah's expression when The Hound unintentionally rips that wight's face off. pic.twitter.com/kb0OCQfruz — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) August 21, 2017

Even though we farewelled the Gendry Rowing Meme in the last episode, here comes the Gendry Running Meme to replace it. Rejoice!

Gendry is after covering more ground in 5 mins than the White Walker army has covered in 7 Seasons. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/bzoPbrxU59 — Ailbhe Brioscú (@Ailbhe1996) August 21, 2017

Gendry out here tired AF. Rowing for years...now running for hours? LET HIM REST ALREADY 😂😂😂 #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/OB1ZTNUK6u — m e l e h i f o (@Heefeezy) August 21, 2017

Back to Winterfell, which has suddenly become the capital of Bad Decisions.

Brienne telling Sansa what a snake Little Finger is and Sansa just dismissing her. Girl....#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/077oMJ1pkz — Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017

But there's at least one reason we're behind this idea.

#GameofThrones

Me: Sending Brienne away is a horrible idea.

Also me: JAMIE AND BRIENNE ARE GOING TO BE REUNITED. pic.twitter.com/K47PXPFMtE — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Gendry has run all the way back to the wall, a raven has flown to Dragonstone and Daenerys has gotten dressed in a fabulous winter coat all in time to fly to the rescue.

house targaryen's winter collection pic.twitter.com/cT2xuCB2xp — viserion lives (@dracaras) August 22, 2017

If only the Hound could restrain himself, Dany would have had a little bit longer to get there, right?

If Tormund dies I quit this show right now.

I WAS SO SCARED RIGHT HERE. MY GOD. THE HOUND WOULDN'T LET THE GOAT DIE/ THIS FIGHT SCENE IS INCREDIBLE #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SGoleDCj0B — New Life (@LordBalvin) August 21, 2017

Some people are noticing that Westeros seems particularly... athletic this episode.

Congratulations to Gendry and the Night King on their First Team All-Westeros Track and Field selections! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oPdQQBqLBs — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) August 21, 2017

Wait, no, what are you doing? Put that spear down!

Nights King picks up the spear

Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Nlq6Tspt2v — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 21, 2017

We're still not over this entire plot point.

*thoros dies*

Im sad but it's chillin really *dragon dies* pic.twitter.com/Sz80VN6o2J — nysa (@annyyyssa) August 21, 2017

When you trade a dragon for a wight #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lmIZzlE3Pn — Eric Gransaull (@eric_gransaull) August 21, 2017

You know, maybe if Jon hadn't been an idiot, that dragon would still be alive. Unfortunately Viserion is not the only death Jon is causing tonight.

RIP the only character in this show who was consistently useful.

Benjen Stark is literally the most useful character in #GameOfThrones history. Every time he shows up he saves someone. pic.twitter.com/QOjtPxzliG — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz (@lizziethat) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Sansa is discovering Arya's creepy stash of faces, which has to be the worst hidden secret ever.

Sansa finds Arya's faces and all I can think of is Dwight #GoT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/kW6TCYuDwe — Sea Bee ⚓ (@chewshie) August 21, 2017

There's more fighting, blah blah blah. We didn't wait years for a Stark reunion to turn out like this.

Sansa: *breathes* Arya: YOu UsEd tO BreAtHe IN PreTtY DrEEsSes WHeN YOu WerE 13 YoU bItCH#GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/3swGDiZldI — Bellamy_Blake_100 (@Just_Bellarke) August 21, 2017

According to IMDB, #GameOfThrones hasn’t had a woman in the writer’s room in years. Suddenly Arya/Sansa bullshit makes sense — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) August 21, 2017

Me during every single moment of this poorly written Sansa/Arya conflict. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oPorosMktY — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) August 21, 2017

Also... where is Bran?

Little finger ruined arya and sansa's relationship,

Jon beyond the wall with the night king and his army

Bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QeoWpxNdQq — c (@adamlxine) August 21, 2017

Dany and Jon are having an adorable moment but don't forget for a second that this is still definitely incest.

get you someone who looks at you like jon snow looks at his aunt#GameOfThrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/jpVU3uOTu2 — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 21, 2017

Jon Snow ep.6 - I am a King! Jon Snow ep.7 - jk I'll bend the knee because my dick is hard. 😎😎😎😎 — Anthony Marquez (@realanthonymarq) August 22, 2017

Also don't let Jon plan anything again... please?

Jon Snow plans a wedding:

me: flowers?

jon: hm let's go with hydrangeas and sacrificing ourselves with no strategy whatsoever#GameOfThrones — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) August 21, 2017

In case the ramifications of Jon's bad decision-making was lost on you before this, here's a summary:

So let me get this straight, they went all the way beyond the wall to get a wight & LOSE A WHOLE DRAGON TO THE NIGHT KING!!? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/20BBHlre2k — Kedakins (@KedaKins) August 21, 2017

Though we're still wondering how that chain action originated.

If white walkers or wights don't do water, how did they attach that massive chain to #Viserion under the ice?? #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — Levente McCrary (@LeventeMcC) August 21, 2017

Nope, nope, nope, nope. I did certainly did NOT sign up for this. White Walker Dragons are to much for me #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/necnFIjbWP — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 21, 2017

Yup, the living people of Westeros are definitely screwed.

And you thought ice and fire was Jon and Dany #GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/rxjcptOXwI — vanessa aragon (@vaness_aragon) August 21, 2017

Now that the night king has a Blue Eyes WIGHT Dragon the realm doesn't stand a chance #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qWCa75r403 — pastyhasnolungs (@itmightbepasty) August 21, 2017

The Nights King on next weeks episode of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Zew4mA6yvy — Rhaegar Targaryen (@RhaegarTheKing) August 21, 2017

Look out for next week in terrible plans:

JON SNOW: So you see Cersei, wights exist, the army of the dead is real

CERSEI: Yeah no shit wight Mountain is my personal bodyguard — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 21, 2017