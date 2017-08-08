The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 4

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

This week's episode of Game of Thrones gave us plenty to talk about, whether you watched it early or not. Hopefully you avoided those early spoilers and managed to experience these epic moments as our saviour HBO intended them.

The episode opened with a few scenes about Lannisters paying their debts and Cersei signing up for a new credit card. Honestly, you've probably already forgotten about that, so let's just move on to Winterfell where Bran is busy trying to out-creep the king of creeps.

This scene between Bran and Littlefinger is one big "Who is creepier" competition. #GameofThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/i4j43LZCu1 — ReallyRick (@ReallyRicks) August 7, 2017

Bran: Chaos is a ladder

Littlefinger: pic.twitter.com/U7DwvSUFJe — Mike Brett (@actualmikebrett) August 7, 2017

While Bran is busy being the most uneventful character ever, Arya is arriving back at Winterfell. The long-awaited Stark reunion is... okay. What's even better is the IRL interactions between the two actors, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

Come 2 mama — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 7, 2017

Ned and Cat would be so proud pic.twitter.com/nlsKm67AXa — Laura🐺|GOT SPOILERS (@wolfgirlsansa) August 7, 2017

We're still feeling kind of sorry for Sansa as she finds out her two younger siblings are... kind of scary.

Bran: I'm the Three-eyed raven.

Arya: I have a list of people I’m going to kill. Sansa:#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vSwtuOvSGE — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 7, 2017

*Jon is a zombie*

*Arya is a ninja*

*Bran is literally god*

Sansa: "We have to make sure we have enough grain" — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 7, 2017

Next we head into a scene that's all about Dany and Jon exploring a cave together.

No, a different type of cave. One with paintings that really conveniently 'prove' that the White Walkers are a threat. Maybe too conveniently...

Jon Snow's hands 5 mins before asking Dany into that cave: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xa5XPuF16d — Heather Snowden (@heathbetweetin) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Dany only has one answer for Jon.

But for now it's time to move on from two of Game Of Thrones' blandest characters to two of its best: Arya and Brienne.

#GameOfThrones

Arya: I want to train with you

Brienne: are you sure...?

Arya: pic.twitter.com/FFhBeoQ0s1 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) August 7, 2017

This training sesh might not be as important to the plot as some of the other scenes this episode, but it's still one of the best — and one of the most tweeted about.

Brienne was deadass about to sign those adoption papers for Arya.#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/j9VM2g3dTE — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 7, 2017

Arya and Brienne just had the same thought #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/PIarPhc41h — Checo (@ChecoRepublic) August 7, 2017

After Arya and Brienne have exchanged admiring looks, Arya spares some sideeye for Littlefinger.

Back in Dragonstone, Sir Davos is fitting into his new role as awkward pusher of awkward romance that we all know is going to happen but aren't really interested in anyway. He does take the time for this little grammar correction though.

And with a single word, Davos became my favorite Game of Thrones character pic.twitter.com/IBdGMW7EoN — Kirk Hamilton (@kirkhamilton) August 7, 2017

Theon saves an awkward conversation from becoming even more awkward, but for some reason Jon doesn't appreciate it. Do these guys have history? I don't know man, it's been like five seasons.

Back to the mainland, we're introduced to my new favourite character:

Seriously, this guy is great.

Prophecy shakeup: Dickon is the younger more beautiful queen coming for Cersei pic.twitter.com/y1uQUquDzQ — steph (@Stephamaybe) August 7, 2017

Unfortunately he's in the wrong place, at the wrong time, as part of the wrong army. Poor Dickon.

It's Dickon's second day on the job, and he has to fight the Dothraki and a dragon. — OMG, LaJethro (@LaJethroJenkins) August 7, 2017

It's time for chaos. Here come the Dothraki!

"Only a fool would meet the Dothraki on an open field"-Robert Baratheon

"Hold my gold hand"-Jaime Lannister #GameofThrones — John (@CitadelInsider) August 7, 2017

Honestly though, we're more worried about all those horses on the field though.

Game of thrones was really good but I can't stop thinking of this dumbass horse how can he see anything pic.twitter.com/v46Rk02GNL — tori 🍓 (@Snorbor92) August 7, 2017

me when they set thousands of people on fire on game of thrones: this is amazing me when they cut a horses foot off: this has gone too far — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) August 7, 2017

The Game of Thrones character I identify with most is Soldier On Fire Who Then Gets Run Into by a Horse. — John Moe (@johnmoe) August 7, 2017

(But is anyone else still a little bit confused by the pacing of this season?)

Game of Thrones S1-6: Two people take half a decade to go down a road Game of Thrones S7: Armies travel through space and time — Alex McClintock (@axmcc) August 7, 2017

Nevermind that, it's time for the one thing we've been waiting for for... literally the entire run time of Game of Thrones so far.

Dracarys! Dracarys on your whole family! Dracarys on you! Dracarys on your cow! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/f6Xu9tcHva — Elise Mesa (@elisemesa) August 7, 2017

We're all rooting for Dany now. Or, at least, for the dragons.

Olenna's spirit watching Daenerys be a dragon all over the Lannister army #GameOfThrones #Dracarys pic.twitter.com/fkN8ArlC0j — KT (@nxsaranger) August 7, 2017

That much destruction and carnage really spoke to the average Thrones fan, apparently.

the floor is people who hate Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/LdCQj1pJe8 — Jαмιє (@aIfiealIen) August 7, 2017

Me, when one tiny thing goes wrong in my life #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bs6dOQjiXJ — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) August 7, 2017

Jaime is cool about it all, somehow. (As well as being completely unharmed himself.)

Saw this Game of Thrones meme and was cracking up. pic.twitter.com/Td8LiswsCm — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 7, 2017

Nevermind, he's come to his senses just in time to encounter what is surely the weirdest beach that Westeros has to offer.

Jamie really got to give my son a castle now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u0xFBuBbNT — Shavante (@im_diffferent) August 7, 2017

And... that was it? That episode was so short, how are we meant to wait until next week to find out what happens??

That cliffhanger from last night's Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/IqZiwxJCbm — ComicsExplained (@comicsexplained) August 7, 2017