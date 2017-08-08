The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 4

Aussie VPN Offers Lifetime Access For $119

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

This week's episode of Game of Thrones gave us plenty to talk about, whether you watched it early or not. Hopefully you avoided those early spoilers and managed to experience these epic moments as our saviour HBO intended them.

The episode opened with a few scenes about Lannisters paying their debts and Cersei signing up for a new credit card. Honestly, you've probably already forgotten about that, so let's just move on to Winterfell where Bran is busy trying to out-creep the king of creeps.

While Bran is busy being the most uneventful character ever, Arya is arriving back at Winterfell. The long-awaited Stark reunion is... okay. What's even better is the IRL interactions between the two actors, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.

We're still feeling kind of sorry for Sansa as she finds out her two younger siblings are... kind of scary.

Next we head into a scene that's all about Dany and Jon exploring a cave together.

No, a different type of cave. One with paintings that really conveniently 'prove' that the White Walkers are a threat. Maybe too conveniently...

Meanwhile, Dany only has one answer for Jon.

But for now it's time to move on from two of Game Of Thrones' blandest characters to two of its best: Arya and Brienne.

This training sesh might not be as important to the plot as some of the other scenes this episode, but it's still one of the best — and one of the most tweeted about.

After Arya and Brienne have exchanged admiring looks, Arya spares some sideeye for Littlefinger.

Back in Dragonstone, Sir Davos is fitting into his new role as awkward pusher of awkward romance that we all know is going to happen but aren't really interested in anyway. He does take the time for this little grammar correction though.

Theon saves an awkward conversation from becoming even more awkward, but for some reason Jon doesn't appreciate it. Do these guys have history? I don't know man, it's been like five seasons.

Back to the mainland, we're introduced to my new favourite character:

Seriously, this guy is great.

Unfortunately he's in the wrong place, at the wrong time, as part of the wrong army. Poor Dickon.

It's time for chaos. Here come the Dothraki!

Honestly though, we're more worried about all those horses on the field though.

(But is anyone else still a little bit confused by the pacing of this season?)

Nevermind that, it's time for the one thing we've been waiting for for... literally the entire run time of Game of Thrones so far.

We're all rooting for Dany now. Or, at least, for the dragons.

That much destruction and carnage really spoke to the average Thrones fan, apparently.

Jaime is cool about it all, somehow. (As well as being completely unharmed himself.)

Nevermind, he's come to his senses just in time to encounter what is surely the weirdest beach that Westeros has to offer.

And... that was it? That episode was so short, how are we meant to wait until next week to find out what happens??

