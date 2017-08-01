The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Another week, another tweetstorm, and it's time to see what the Internet thinks about the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Jump on in to go once more through the emotional roller coaster of Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3: The Queen's Justice.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3 Recap: The Queen's Justice The Mother of Recaps is back for another week. And with an episode title like that, we know it's going to be juicy. Maybe even literally. Who knows what Cersei is capable of at this stage? Read more

This week's episode opened, like all of them, in Dragonstone. Predictably a lot of fans were pretty excited about Daenerys and Jon Snow finally meeting, but more people were caught up on the way they were introduced...

Missandei: You stand in the presence of Daenerys Stormborn... *1hr later* Ser Davos: Dis jon snow... Jon Snow: #GameofThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/7z3f35BOat — M E L O D Y (@themelodyly) July 31, 2017

Others were mad at Daenerys for being so stubborn about the fate of the continent she wants to rule.

Like.....folks believe in dragons, but the army of the dead is too much? Y'all fuckin annoying. #GoTS7 — Eurahoe Greyjoy (@Parkour_Lewis) July 31, 2017

But did anyone else find that scene just a little... boring?

Dany meeting Jon Snow for the first time just feels like the most boring Facebook argument ever. — Hayley Prime 4 (@_HayleyElise) July 31, 2017

Down in King's Landing, Cersei is playing the Mad Queen in the best possible way. You can't help but cheer for her even if you hate her guts.

Cersei made a compelling scene involving Ellaria Sand and the remaining Sand Snake. That's how good her character is. #GameOfThrones — Lucy Steigerwald (@LucyStag) July 31, 2017

CERSEI IS NOT A LIKABLE CHARACTER that being, i found so much enjoyment watching her get revenge on Ellaria Sand 😈👌🏽 #GameofThrones — freaky styley (@jakebakersays) July 31, 2017

Back to Dragonstone, Jon plans his future career as a miner.

Meanwhile, we're still wondering... where's this guy at?

Back at Winterfell, we get another character meeting (well, reunion) that's been anticipated for a long time. Turns out it's just as underwhelming as the Jon and Dany one.

So you thought that Bran could not get more boring ? You thought that all that walking around in snow had a purpose ? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/I2dmH0kfwf — r-T (@rT28250462) August 1, 2017

Sansa: Who are you?

Bran: The Three Eyed Raven.

Sansa:Who are you?

Arya: No one.

Sansa:Has everyone lost their minds? #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones — The Great Comedy (@TheGreatComedy1) July 31, 2017

But honestly we're all just waiting for this guy to get out of the way.

I watch every new episode of Game of Thrones in the hope that it's the one where Littlefinger dies. #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #WinterIsHere — Adam 🐻⚾️💙🙏 (@BornHeel) July 31, 2017

Over in the Citadel luckily Sam is finally done with grossing us out. This time he's just teaching people that reading the instructions is how to get things done.

Jorah, after sleeping off his terminal case of greyscale, is ready to go back to his Khaleesi.

Archmaester: Ser Jorah how did you get rid of that Chlamydia? Ser Jorah: a little rest and the climate!#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KcYiITdaXr — Jamie Jameson (@Puck_Incarnate) July 31, 2017

A lot of the scenes in this episode had people a little confused, but none more than the ambitious attack on Casterly Rock. With Grey Worm and Euron making it all the way to the other side of Westeros, and Arya not even reaching Winterfell yet, a lot of fans are bewildered by the pacing of this season.

But seriously how can Euron go to Casterly Rock so fast?#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/zBLxaHdCxl — Myrcella Baratheon (@SweetMyrcella) July 31, 2017

Me trying to figure out how Jon made it to Dany, but Arya still hasn't made it to Winterfell #GameofThrones #GoTs7 #GameofThones7 pic.twitter.com/E3yw49z1WC — Emily (@ecostello94) July 31, 2017

Others were disappointed by the scale of the battle itself...

I feel like in any other season, the Casterly Rock sequence would've been 6+ minutes long. We just got a glorified montage #GameOfThrones — Laura Brown (@lcbrown91) July 31, 2017

Or just by the scale of the castle.

But this is quickly forgotten in the face of Olenna Tyrell exiting the series in style.

Can we just talk about the fact that she 👏was 👏the 👏real MVP 👏😭 🤧 #GoTS7 #GOT pic.twitter.com/OARWPYnONt — Nuria 🍀 (@nurialds16) July 31, 2017

Olenna at the end of that episode tho #GameOfThones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/g9OytqfIyK — Maddie J Marsh (@MaddieJayMarsh) July 31, 2017

Olenna: I'd hate to die like your son.. tell cersei i want her to know it was me #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/lnyLFaJavI — CKAS (@cdkrstlannnn) July 31, 2017

Only Olenna Tyrel would still be able to beat Jaime in the middle of her own death scene. Slay, Olenna, slay. #GameofThrones #GoTS7 — Zachary Burgess (@RealZachBurgess) July 31, 2017

Seriously, we didn't see her die on screen so this can still definitely happen.

If next week's #GameOfThrones doesn't open with this I'm done with it. pic.twitter.com/f5L1Skit9Z — Adam Hur Lee (@AdyHurley) July 31, 2017