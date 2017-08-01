The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 3

Microsoft Surface Pro: Australian Review

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Another week, another tweetstorm, and it's time to see what the Internet thinks about the latest episode of Game of Thrones. Jump on in to go once more through the emotional roller coaster of Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3: The Queen's Justice.

This week's episode opened, like all of them, in Dragonstone. Predictably a lot of fans were pretty excited about Daenerys and Jon Snow finally meeting, but more people were caught up on the way they were introduced...

Others were mad at Daenerys for being so stubborn about the fate of the continent she wants to rule.

But did anyone else find that scene just a little... boring?

Down in King's Landing, Cersei is playing the Mad Queen in the best possible way. You can't help but cheer for her even if you hate her guts.

Back to Dragonstone, Jon plans his future career as a miner.

Meanwhile, we're still wondering... where's this guy at?

Back at Winterfell, we get another character meeting (well, reunion) that's been anticipated for a long time. Turns out it's just as underwhelming as the Jon and Dany one.

But honestly we're all just waiting for this guy to get out of the way.

Over in the Citadel luckily Sam is finally done with grossing us out. This time he's just teaching people that reading the instructions is how to get things done.

Jorah, after sleeping off his terminal case of greyscale, is ready to go back to his Khaleesi.

A lot of the scenes in this episode had people a little confused, but none more than the ambitious attack on Casterly Rock. With Grey Worm and Euron making it all the way to the other side of Westeros, and Arya not even reaching Winterfell yet, a lot of fans are bewildered by the pacing of this season.

Others were disappointed by the scale of the battle itself...

Or just by the scale of the castle.

But this is quickly forgotten in the face of Olenna Tyrell exiting the series in style.

Seriously, we didn't see her die on screen so this can still definitely happen.

