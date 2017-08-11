The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

The ACCC Is About To Slap A Dodgy Aussie Domain Name Company

Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

Image: iStock

Opinion: A few days ago, Australia's government committed to an informal postal vote for the inexplicably ongoing debate around marriage equality before holding a proper vote in parliament. It's also one year since the ABS ruined the 2016 Census.

Remember the Australian Bureau of Statistics? You know, the government-run organisation that has such a great reputation after destroying the credibility and effectiveness of the Census with a series of extremely high profile server errors?

It's extremely concerning to many that the ABS is being used by the government to organise and carry out the informal survey of Australian citizens, at a cost of $122 million, rather than to allow a vote on a government bill or private member's bill to sort the matter out once and for all. The issues with a postal vote are many: it's not a referendum, and by design it's not going to accurately survey the entire Australian population nor a cross section of it.

Yesterday, the AEC received 68,000 electoral roll enrolments versus the average daily intake of 4000 — 17 times more than usual. People are mobilising in a big way to get ready for the marriage equality ballot. The AEC's servers can handle it. I don't have the same faith in the ABS to complete any task.

It's not clear how Australians overseas will be able to vote. It's not clear how thousands of silent electors, whose addresses are not on the electoral roll, will be able to vote. It's not clear how younger Australians, under-represented in electoral rolls, will be able to vote equally as older Australians.

Please check your enrolment. If you're not enrolled, please do so.

The precedent for the legality of the marriage equality vote is another question entirely — it's a 1974 ring-around vote to change the national anthem responded to by just 60,000 households, which as precedents go is just mental — but even experts are mystified as to why the ABS, not the AEC, is running the postal vote.

As it stands, the ABS — an organisation without the expertise of the AEC, and with a reputation in tatters — will have a scant few months to organise and deliver on a hundred-million-dollar exercise of a massive scale. The last nationwide enterprise it undertook was a farce. You should be concerned.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • Menace15 Guest

    How in gods name can a survey cost $122 million. Who is getting this money?

    0
    • Philip Guest

      Surveys commonly cost ~$40 per response. In this case, assuming ~50% response rate of all eligible voters (~15.9million), that's about 7.9 million responses. 7.9 million x $40 = $316 million.

      -1
  • mase @mase

    I say the following as a member of the 2016 Australian Census Scanning Crew. My job with the department was to scan every single paper form that came through that year.

    Remember the Australian Bureau of Statistics? You know, the government-run organisation that has such a great reputation after destroying the credibility and effectiveness of the Census with a series of extremely high profile server errors? Welcome to Australia. We have one of the worst networking infrastructures in the world. There is no server, or set of servers in this country that can handle a sudden influx of users that an event like the Census produces.

    but even experts are mystified as to why the ABS, not the AEC, is running the postal vote. The answer for this is quite simple. Because this is a vote that is taking place using paper forms, the ABS already has a large warehouse filled with industrial scanners that can be set up and used for something this large; producing a more accurate and faster result than the AEC system for vote counting which is a bunch of people in a room hand counting votes upwards of 5 times over and costs more in wages and time than running 20 scanners for a couple of months using maybe 40 people.

    As it stands, the ABS — an organisation without the expertise of the AEC, and with a reputation in tatters — will have a scant few months to organise and deliver on a hundred-million-dollar exercise of a massive scale. As I mentioned before, there is already a place available for this exercise with machines ready to go. Or if the location isn't around, then the machines are already stored and take 48 hours to get up and running compared to having to hire hundreds of people in a few small weeks, background check and then train them for the exercise. ABS has trained staff ready to go for things like this.

    The unfortunate thing is that people who have never seen the system in action, who have never been in the offices when shit goes sideways, or have never even worked with the department make assumptions about something they frankly know nothing about.

    9
    • soldant @soldant

      Wow, that was actually really interesting. Didn’t even consider that. Thanks for providing an insight into this!

      0
    • precisa @precisa

      Do you think the AEC counted the senate papers by hand? They did not, they were all scanned in a few weeks.
      Scanning A4 responses will be much easier than the 1.2m Senate voting forms.

      0
    • Tigerion @tigerion

      Is there any reason that the EAC couldn't run the survey with the counting etc done by ABS staff? Or is that a disaster of conflicting management and empire builders waiting to happen.
      The main concern with having the ABS run things is that standard AEC rules will not apply so vote buying and false and misleading marketing is allowed.
      Lumped with the rest of the factors (Postal rather than digital or in person, not seeing relevant legislation before voting, etc..) I think the AEC is being pummeled as the face of the survey for everything people see wrong about this process.
      Although in the defense of those bashing the last interaction with the AEC was shambolic.

      0
  • skrybe @skrybe

    This strikes me as the govt using a method that allows them deniability no matter what. Unlike a referendum or a senate vote. If they don't like the outcome they can justify doing something else claiming it's not truly representative of Australian's real desires.

    I'm just not sure which way they actually lean... I'm assuming (because of the amount of time it's taken) that they don't actually want marriage equality. Maybe not because they see anything wrong with it, but they're scared they'll lose support/votes because of it.

    1
    • djbear @djbear

      Given that Tony Abbott is strongly against Marriage equality and he was the one that wanted a plebescite. Its obvious the process is designed to delay marriage equality as long as possible. If only turnbull would grow some balls and stand up to the conservative right within the LNP we could have a free vote in parliment.

      1
  • admiralth @admiralth

    I believe that the ABS has the expertise and experience required to complete a paper based postal ballot just fine much like all the previous paper based census collections they have done.
    My concern is the colossal waste of our tax payer money, personally I don't care which way the issue lands but many of my friends do so I'll be happy to cast my ballot in favour for them.
    I just wish guys like Tony Abbot would do their job, which is to reperesent their electorate and NOBODY ELSE!! Now that he is a backbencher the only input he should have in the matter is to cast the vote that the people in his electorate want him to.

    0
  • timothy @timothy

    To the younger people who can't vote. Talk to your parents, make sure they vote. Explain why your views are important and why their vote needs to count.

    0
  • soletaken @soletaken

    I hate this debate. Spending money on something that quite frankly shouldn't even be a debate. This is a non-issue being dragged on by people who can't get over their own personal issues. People need to grow the f up and let others in society live their life how they would like.

    We certainly do not need a postal vote. Time for the pollies to grow a backbone and just say yes to marriage equality. Perhaps then Australia can focus on more important things.

    And if you think No is reasonable because of your religious beliefs just remember Jesus had two dads and he turned out alright.

    1
  • Be My Guest

    Apparently we can't even refer to it as "marriage equality" anymore, it is supposed to be "same-sex marriage". What a rort; the inequality of same-sex couples not being able to marry is the entire issue. Calling it SSM makes it seem like asking for something 'extra' when it's asking to include something everyone else already has.

    That's all beside the point though. The point is, there are plenty of younger people who have never mailed a letter in their life, who will probably be a large number of the 'yes' voters, that (while it isn't difficult), the method is clearly intended to weight it more in favour of responders who will say no, along with relying on it being non-compulsory so people who don't have a care either way, but that it won't affect, won't bother to answer. Which just isn't fair.

    Plus it's relying on everyone to do the right thing, and while this is veering into difficult territory, and personal conjecture, I have a friend who worked at the ABS, who is gay, but is staunchly against gay marriage (he's a very messed up person, but that *also* is beside the point). With this many hands involved, I can see bits ekeing away here and there, the way someone skims a few cents of large payments; they all add up in the grand scheme :/.

    0
  • pookie101 @pookie101

    If the result comes back NO they will say its legally binding and kill it off. If it comes back YES and it sure as hell should they will just say its not legally binding and ignore it for as long as possible..

    All after wasting $122M on something that shouldn't even be an issue after all, legalising same sex marriage effects no one apart from people who are gay

    1
  • nazgeek @nazgeek

    Wow ABS bash much? Get over it, the Census was delayed a few days because of a server issue in another country run by IBM. Are you disappointed cause the ABS didn't have a magic way back machine they could deploy after things out of their hands fell over?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
google google-meeting james-damore sundar-pichai

Google Cancels Meeting Intended To Address Anti-Diversity Memo

Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been cancelled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles