Tesla's First Queensland Store Is Now Open

Image: Tesla

The doors open on Tesla's first Queensland Store and Service Centre today, showing off the Model X, Model S and Tesla Powerwall - as well as providing four Supercharging bays.

The store is inside Fortitude Valley's Homemaker centre.

Brisbane's Lord Mayor Graham Quirk cut the ribbon then took the SUV Model X for a quick spin.

Like in the Melbourne and Sydney stores, you'll be able to check out customisation options for the cars, as well as Tesla's Powerwall and Solar Panels.

The Brisbane Supercharger opening completes the route from Ballarat, Victoria to Brisbane – with a Supercharger in Gympie planned for later this year.

Tesla says the Superchargers "substantially" more powerful than any existing charging technology, providing up to 120 kilowatts of power and 270 km of range in 30 minutes.

This adds to the 300 destination chargers located nationally - including 67 in Queensland - located at shopping centres, secure parking locations and hotels, and charging at a rate of 40km every hour on 32amp or up to 81 km per hour with 3 phase - basically like what you'd get at home.

