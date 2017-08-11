The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

The ACCC Is About To Slap A Dodgy Aussie Domain Name Company

Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Suunto Spartan Trainer Wrist HR: Australian Price And Availability

Image: Supplied

The Spartan Trainer Wrist HR is smaller than Suunto's older models, but packs in a whole bunch of new features for training, daily activity tracking and wrist heart rate monitoring.

There are fancy colour graphs that promise 24/7 feedback and summaries, withdaily targets for steps and calories. There's heart rate and motion sensing on the wrist, customisable watch faces, and training features for all kinds of sports.

It weighs only 56 grams (or 66 grams with metal bezel), and it's apparently good for tiny sparrow wrists like mine, too. If I get a hold of one I'll pop a pic up on Gizmodo's Instagram so you can see.

The watch is water resistant to 50 meters, has 10 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with power saving options) and tracks activity for up to 14 days before needing a recharge.

It uses GPS to measure speed, pace, distance and altitude. There are 80 sport modes pre-installed, with sport-specific displays for running, cycling and swimming giving real-time info.

There's GPS route navigation, and optical heart rate measurement technology by Valencell. It is also compatible chest heart rate sensors.

It comes in five designs- Gold, Steel, Ocean, Blue and Black.

Price and availability

You'll be able to pick one up from August 31 for $399.99 (Ocean, Blue and Black models) or $449.99 (Gold and Steel).

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
google google-meeting james-damore sundar-pichai

Google Cancels Meeting Intended To Address Anti-Diversity Memo

Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been cancelled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles