Suunto Spartan Trainer Wrist HR: Australian Price And Availability

The Spartan Trainer Wrist HR is smaller than Suunto's older models, but packs in a whole bunch of new features for training, daily activity tracking and wrist heart rate monitoring.

There are fancy colour graphs that promise 24/7 feedback and summaries, withdaily targets for steps and calories. There's heart rate and motion sensing on the wrist, customisable watch faces, and training features for all kinds of sports.

It weighs only 56 grams (or 66 grams with metal bezel), and it's apparently good for tiny sparrow wrists like mine, too. If I get a hold of one I'll pop a pic up on Gizmodo's Instagram so you can see.

The watch is water resistant to 50 meters, has 10 hours of battery life (up to 30 hours with power saving options) and tracks activity for up to 14 days before needing a recharge.

It uses GPS to measure speed, pace, distance and altitude. There are 80 sport modes pre-installed, with sport-specific displays for running, cycling and swimming giving real-time info.

There's GPS route navigation, and optical heart rate measurement technology by Valencell. It is also compatible chest heart rate sensors.

It comes in five designs- Gold, Steel, Ocean, Blue and Black.

Price and availability

You'll be able to pick one up from August 31 for $399.99 (Ocean, Blue and Black models) or $449.99 (Gold and Steel).