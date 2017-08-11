Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Image: Sony Australia

Announced earlier this year at CES, Sony's BRAVIA A1 OLED TVs have finally dropped in Australia. Here's everything you need to know.

Interestingly, Sony were the first to have OLED TVs all the way back in 2009 with the XEL-1 OLED. Now Sony is the third in market to manufacture big-screen OLED TVs in Australia, following behind LG's extensive range as well as Panasonic's EZ1000 and EZ950 'Master' OLEDs.

Image: Sony Australia

Sony has certainty come a long way since 2009's tiny and overpriced XEL-1, and the future is looking bright and beautiful. In fact, Sony's new A1 offering attempts to change the game entirely.

The A1 series combines OLED's unrivalled picture quality with its own in-house developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme — providing rich blacks and what Sony is calling "authentic" colour, as well as a wide viewing angle and the ability to handle fast motion on-screen without blurring or judder. It will also support premium Dolby Vision HDR, which future 4K Blu-rays and Netflix are rolling out limited support for.

The A1 series also boasts apparently revolutionary audio experience in its 'Acoustic Surface' technology, where the sounds are emitted from the screen itself — this removes the need for dedicated speakers surrounding the television itself. Sony claims that this results in a wider soundstage, as well as perfect audio-to-image synchronisation — not that we've thought other TVs' speakers were out of sync in the first place.

The A1 series is available from today both online and via all major retailers. The suggested retail price is $4999 for the 55 inch and $7499 for the 65 inch.

Key Features:

OLED Display

Accoustic Surface technology

4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme

TRILUMINOS Display

4K X-Reality Pro

Android TV

Sony Content Bar

HDR Compatible