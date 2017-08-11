Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

Image: Sony Australia

Announced earlier this year at CES, Sony's BRAVIA A1 OLED TVs have finally dropped in Australia. Here's everything you need to know.

Interestingly, Sony were the first to have OLED TVs all the way back in 2009 with the XEL-1 OLED. Now Sony is the third in market to manufacture big-screen OLED TVs in Australia, following behind LG's extensive range as well as Panasonic's EZ1000 and EZ950 'Master' OLEDs.

Image: Sony Australia

Sony has certainty come a long way since 2009's tiny and overpriced XEL-1, and the future is looking bright and beautiful. In fact, Sony's new A1 offering attempts to change the game entirely.

The A1 series combines OLED's unrivalled picture quality with its own in-house developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme — providing rich blacks and what Sony is calling "authentic" colour, as well as a wide viewing angle and the ability to handle fast motion on-screen without blurring or judder. It will also support premium Dolby Vision HDR, which future 4K Blu-rays and Netflix are rolling out limited support for.

The A1 series also boasts apparently revolutionary audio experience in its 'Acoustic Surface' technology, where the sounds are emitted from the screen itself — this removes the need for dedicated speakers surrounding the television itself. Sony claims that this results in a wider soundstage, as well as perfect audio-to-image synchronisation — not that we've thought other TVs' speakers were out of sync in the first place.

The A1 series is available from today both online and via all major retailers. The suggested retail price is $4999 for the 55 inch and $7499 for the 65 inch.

Key Features:

  • OLED Display
  • Accoustic Surface technology
  • 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme
  • TRILUMINOS Display
  • 4K X-Reality Pro
  • Android TV
  • Sony Content Bar
  • HDR Compatible

  • Almost Guest

    OLED is probably the future of TV but how long does the colour, particularly blue, last on these 5,000+ dollar TVs?

    0
  • James Deen Guest

    The OLEDs have a 100,000 hour lifespan. Plenty of viewing hours for everyone to enjoy

    0
  • soletaken @soletaken

    Here is hoping the prices of OLED TV's come down, 5000 is a lot of money for a 55". I have been looking for a new TV and would love an OLED but cant justify spending so much money on something i don't use that much.

    0
  • atheistpeace @atheistpeace

    Has this got a Sony panel in it or has it got an LG panel like the Panasonic OLED?

    0

