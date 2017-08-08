Great, Some Ninnyhammer Decapitated Velociraptors In Canberra

Image: ACT Police

Three life-sized velociraptor statues lost their heads to vandals on Saturday night, and ACT police are calling for information about what kind of science-hating pillock would do this sort of thing.

As reported by the ABC, the heads were sawn off at the National Dinosaur Museum where the statues were living safely behind a fence - they should have been fine just where they were, but no, a blockhead just had to intervene.

The heads of the three dinosaurs are still missing, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers and report these cockwombles.