Snowy Hydro 2.0 Gets An $8 Million Funding Boost

The $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, dubbed "Snowy Hyrdo 2.0", is set to be fast-tracked - with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing today $8 million in funding towards a $29 million feasibility study on the project.

The upgrade aims to increase the 4,000 megawatt output by 50 per cent - a plan that will power up to 500,000 homes, and create 5,000 new jobs.

At the announcement Turnbull called the project, which will begin construction next year, "the biggest pump hydro scheme in the southern hemisphere."

Turnbull says the scheme will lead to lower electricity costs.

"We know there are at least a million households, probably a lot more, that are paying more for electricity than they need to because they are on the wrong plan," Turnbull said.

"So we are taking action right now to ensure Australians right now are not paying more for their electricity than they need."

Bill Shorten said of the PM's helicopter arrival at the site to make the announcement, "a joyride in a helicopter doesn't help families with their energy bills."

First announced during the 2017 Federal Budget, Treasurer Scott Morrison called the Snowy Mountains Scheme "the benchmark for nation building infrastructure."

At the time, Morrisson said the Commonwealth "is open" to acquiring a larger share or outright ownership of Snowy Hydro from the NSW and Victorian State Governments, "subject to some sensible conditions".

"First, all funds received by the States would need to be reinvested in priority infrastructure projects.

"Second, Snowy Hydro's obligations under its water licence would be reaffirmed and we would commit to work together to expedite and streamline environmental and planning processes associated with Snowy 2.0, without compromising any standards or controls.

Third, Snowy Hydro would have to remain in public hands."

Comments

  • precisa @precisa

    $29 feasibility study

    Person 1: What do ya reckon?
    Person 2: Yeah, looks alright.
    Person 1: So we can go ahead with the project?
    Person 2: Yep.
    Person 2: How about you give me a ten and a twenty , and I give you a dollar change.

    Aww, you fixed it

    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      Yep, there was a typo. You won't have to worry about these things when a robot takes my job.

      Any thoughts on the project?

      • precisa @precisa

        Diversity of clean power generation is good.
        Hydro, Molten salt solar, Wind, and the basic distributed roof solar panels.

        People are talking about developing Nuclear power with Thormium.
        But so far its not been commercially proven, and will take time to decrease the cost of the fuel cycle.

        We will need more power in the future to charge our electric cars so our robots can go to our work.

  • corvus @corvus

    AFAIK, Snowy hydro does NOT generate power - it stores it.
    Off-peak excess power is used to pump water uphill to the catchment, so that it can be released (thereby turning turbines) when demand is high.

    It's basically a big battery.

    • precisa @precisa

      Ahh yes, sorry, the way the politicians are talking about it replacing base load coal, twisted my head for a minute

      • corvus @corvus

        Yep, it's nowhere near as 'green' as they make it out to be

    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Snowy Hydro's website states that it runs 9 major power stations totalling 4.1 GW capacity and generating an average of 4500 GWh every year, so it actually does generate power itself (and all of it "green"). Additionally, the Tumut 3 power station can also pump some water back up to Lake Talbingo, to offer some modest pumped-hydro storage capacity.

      The Snowy 2.0 scheme proposes to dramatically expand the pumped-hydro storage capabilities of the Snowy Mountains Scheme (to store up to 350 GWh of energy), which is perhaps what confused you.

