Google Reportedly Fires Author Of Anti-Diversity Manifesto

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Australia Post's 'Digital ID' System Now Includes Other Companies, Government Departments

Five VPNs You Can Use To Access US Netflix In Australia

Rural Australians Are Paying Up To 12 Cents A Litre More For Petrol

Image: iStock

The Australian Automobile Association has included major regional centres in its Transport Affordability Index for the first time, with Wagga Wagga, Geelong, Townsville, Bunbury, Mount Gambier, Launceston and Alice Springs now a part of the report.

Some interesting information has come from the index - including that households in regional centres are paying a whole lot more than city slickers for their fuel.

Since its launch in August 2016, the Index has become an important tool for policy makers, media and members of the public wishing to understand the transport costs borne by Australian households.

The Index for the June 2017 quarter finds the average Australian metropolitan household is spending $17,294 on transport. This accounts for 13.4 per cent of household income, down from 13.6 per cent in the previous quarter. By comparison, regional Australian households on average spend $13,863, or 11.7 per cent of household income.

Sydney was the only capital city in which costs continued to rise, with the average household now spending $22,268 per year on transport (up from $22,223 in the previous quarter). Hobart families saw their transport costs fall from $14,838 to $14,781.

The overall reduction in average costs in capital cities was driven by decreased new car costs linked to end of financial year sales and lower interest rates, decreases in registration and CTP costs in New South Wales and Queensland, and a decrease in fuel costs for all cities except Hobart. These decreases were partially offset by increases in insurance, car servicing and toll costs.

Of the regional centres, households in Geelong paid the most for land transport at $14,430 per annum whilst those in Wagga Wagga paid the least at $13,258.

The Index also found that regional households on average, travel further than the city household; pay more for petrol than the city household by up to 12 cents a litre in some locations; on average, earn almost $200 per week less than their city counterparts; pay less for registration and insurance due to lower premiums; and don't pay for public transport and tolls due low or no availability in regional areas.

"The Index demonstrates that transport is a significant and largely unavoidable cost to households," the AAA says, "and that these cost pressures must be considered by governments at all levels when formulating policy."

Comments

  • targeting compoita @poita

    I wish it was only 12c a litre more.
    I left Sydney on Friday, paying $1.03c per litre and filled up, got to Mudgee that night and the cheapest petrol was $1.28

    0
  • barry @barry

    Sometimes it's even 20 cents more than city cousins.

    0
  • skibby Guest

    How much fuel is saved by not being stuck in heavy traffic? I grew up in Gippsland, there seldom was a start/stop type drive to anywhere, so I'm sure that price difference is more than made up for.

    0
  • Cameron @moonhead

    There are real, unavoidable, costs to moving physical goods around, so petrol costing more in regional centres makes sense.

    2
  • Almost Guest

    Let's see. I live in a city and put up with noise, pollution, over crowding, lack of open space, crime. In return I get easy access to services and resources. Someone lives in a regional centre and don't get the noise... I get yet they want the same access to services and resources? Sorry (not really) but more people in a given area typically means cheaper prices.

    Though for some things like roads, broadband... they should be equal.

    0
  • bonehead @bonehead

    ...and about a billion (yeh billion) dollars less than a 1 bedroom unit in Mt Druitt...

    0
  • randomdanny @randomdanny

    Lived in Northern WA for a long time. Been a long, loooooooooong time since I've seen anything under $1.50/L. But, good for those in the city complaining about high prices.

    0
  • Roland @roland

    This article should be titled "City Slicker ventures out to the bush and fills up a car for the first time" How is this new news?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

atheism psychology religion social-science

People Everywhere Think Atheists Are Bad, Says New Study

Religion has played an important part in countless wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, murders and genocides, yet people seem to associate it with morality. In fact, these same people -- even other atheists -- seem to think atheists are the immoral ones.
airplane airport au auto-racing feature ford-mustang mustang qantas travel video-feature virgin

We Raced A Plane And A Mustang From Sydney To Canberra

Qantas and Virgin recently told passengers that they needed to arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights due to temporarily tightened security restrictions. This got us thinking -- with these rules, is it faster to just drive to Canberra from Sydney now? We decided to find out.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles