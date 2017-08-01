Philip K Dick's 'Electric Dreams' Is Coming To Stan

Image: Supplied

Now this looks interesting. Based on a series of short stories written by Philip K Dick, Electric Dreams is an epic 10-part anthology series - and it's coming to Stan in Australia.

Each episode is set in a different world, "some which lie in the far reaches of the universe and time and others which are much, much closer to home," Stan says.

There's a whole bunch of incredible talent attached to this project - Timothy Spall, Steve Buscemi, Benedict Wong, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Vera Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Essie Davis and Bryan Cranston, who is also an executive producer on the series.

"Philip K. Dick's stories have resonated across generations, as relevant today as the day they were written," says Stan's Chief Content Officer, Nick Forward, "and with a world class team of creatives bringing them to the screen, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams promises to be a truly global television event."

There's no confirmed release date as yet, but we'll keep you updated.