Deals: Learn To Code On Raspberry Pi For 90% Off

Wolf Creek Can Even Make 'Land Down Under' Creepy AF

Australian Scientists Worked Out This Ancient Clay Tablet Is Actually The World's Oldest Trigonometric Table

Legalising Same-Sex Marriage Will Help Reduce High Rates Of Suicide Among Young People In Australia

NASA Just Bought Over $450,000 Worth Of Nikon D5 Cameras

Image: Nikon via YouTube

Few have the disposable income to casually drop $9000 on a camera like Nikon's D5. NASA, of course, has a couple of spare pennies to toss around on purchases such as this. And when NASA buys cameras, it buys cameras. 53 to be exact. Yes, the US space organisation has just unloaded close to half-a-million bucks on Nikon's DSLRs.

According to Nikon, all 53 cameras are destined for us on the International Space Station, for taking images like the one above and for recording this sort of amazing footage:

The D5, which packs a 36 x 44mm, 21-megapixel sensor, is preferred by NASA for its "incredible reliability" and "ability to withstand ... the harshest of environments". And space is about as harsh as it gets.

Nikon's press release also mentions that the units are "the same models available to consumers", so if you're planning to do any extraterrestrial photography, know that Nikon has you covered off-the-shelf.

Image: Nikon

Now, NASA probably didn't pay retail for those cameras, but even so, that's easily $250,000-$500,000 in photo-taking hardware. A drop in the ocean for NASA, certainly, but a bit harder for us to scrounge up.

Not that you'd need that many D5s, unless you're planning some Matrix-style bullet-time shenanigans.

[Nikon, via PetaPixel]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anti-vaccine anti-vax au australian-scientists doctors health

Experts Speak Out About Melbourne's Anti-Vax Doctors

Reports have surfaced of doctors in Melbourne helping people avoid the No Jab No Pay and No Jab No Play immunisation policies the government put in place earlier this year. Now two prominent experts are speaking out about the report, and the effects of the policies on the healthcare system. Here's what they have to say.
au feature health marriage-equality same-sex-marriage suicide the-conversation

Legalising Same-Sex Marriage Will Help Reduce High Rates Of Suicide Among Young People In Australia

Australia remains the only English-speaking country in the developed world not to legally recognise same-sex marriage. If the upcoming postal survey indicates public support for marriage equality, a conscience vote will be held in parliament. If not, it’s unlikely that same-sex couples will be able to marry for as long as the current government remains in office.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles