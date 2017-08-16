Here's The PAX Australia Indie Showcase Winners For 2017

Image: PAX Australia

It's a highlight of PAX Australia, and this year Australian and New Zealander Developers put forward almost 100 games with hopes to be included in the Indie showcase. A panel of games industry professionals judged each title on style, gameplay, innovation, and overall experience to choose the six stand-outs who would ultimately make it onto the show floor.

So without any further waffle - here are the winners!

Winners are listed in alphabetical order.

Forts EarthWork Games, Brisbane

Forts is a physics-based RTS game of building, battling and causing rubble, in which players construct their base from scratch, arm it to the teeth, and blast their opponent's fort to bits. Collect resources, develop your tech-tree, unlock advanced weapons and target your opponent's weak points to feel the satisfaction as their fort comes crashing down in glorious real-time physics! Forts’ audio director, Jeff van Dyck, is a two-time BAFTA award winner whose resume cites the biggest franchises in gaming including FIFA, NHL and Need for Speed.

Grabity Ninja Thumbs, Auckland

Grabity is a physics-based, arena brawler where 2-4 players wield grab guns to turn objects into lethal projectiles or makeshift shields. Twin-stick twitch reflexes combine with tactical thinking in this side-on, 2.5D grab ’em up – best enjoyed with friends couch-style for maximum trash-talk and combat shenanigans!

Projection Shadowplay Studios, Sydney

Projection is a 2D shadow puppet adventure about light manipulation, curiosity and lost art. When the world is made of shadows, the one who can control the light can control the world. The themes of the game are closely related with popular tales from Indonesia, China, Turkey, Greece, and England.

Sky Noon Lunar Rooster, Auckland

Sky Noon is a multiplayer first-person shooter set in an alternate Wild West, where Smash Brothers inspired push and pull combat takes place on floating islands. Players are equipped with a grappling hook, a lasso, an arsenal of weapons and abilities. There is no health in Sky Noon, instead players need to outflank and outplay their opponents to knock them off the ‘Floating Frontier’, an alternate Western world in the clouds!

The Gardens Between The Voxel Agents, Melbourne

The Gardens Between is a surreal puzzle adventure that follows best friends, Arina and Frendt, as they fall into a mysterious world of beautiful garden islands. The player can traverse back and forwards in time to discover each garden’s secrets and, along the way, reveal a story about friendship, childhood and growing up.

Virtually Impossible Growl Interactive, Richmond

The Impossible VR Party Game. Challenge your friends to a marathon of ridiculous challenges. Deceivingly simple, hilarious for players and sure to bring the room to its feet. Who will go the furthest? Players will compete in a kart race to achieve the furthest distance. But beware, in order to advance you will have to overcome impossible challenges.

"The thriving indie scene in Australia consistently develops amazing work, that also represents a good portion of my Steam library," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder, Penny Arcade. "This year's highlights are sure to entertain and are a sample of the hundreds of amazing indie and AAA games that will be available to play at this year's show."

Tickets for PAX Australia 2017, held on 27-29 October, are currently on sale via the official registration page.