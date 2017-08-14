Hobart Is Getting Australia's First Apple Pay-Enabled Car Parking

Why Everyone Is Hating On IBM Watson, Including The People Who Helped Make It

Image: iStock

Hobart City Council is set launch an $800,000 upgrade to the Tasmanian capital's parking system.

Smart Parking is teaming up with Australian Parking and Revenue Control to provide 2,100 sensors that give residents real-time data on available parking spaces. APARC, which is the sole distributor of Parkeon Parking Meters in Australian and New Zealand, will integrate the sensors with Parkeon's 7-inch colour screen parking meters.

According to APARC, Hobart's meters will be the first in Australia to accept payment by Apple Pay. Smart Parking's flush mounted sensors transmit live data to parking enforcement officers and connect to a fully streamed back-office, which can be remotely monitored from any location.

APARC will handle both payments through SimplePay, which is part of the APARC group, and partner with Alternative Dispute Resolution for enforcement.

Smart Parking has over 40,000 vehicle detection sensors installed in 17 countries.

Comments

  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    Car parking and payment methods, two fine ingredients for a fascinating story!

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    So does that mean i can get free parking because i use Android pay. If not then can i contest any fine claiming discrimination ?

    1
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Been using Android Pay with most regular pay-wave parking meters for a while now, not sure what's so special about Apple Pay finally working.

      1
      • ij @ijameson

        Security, something that Android uses can only dream about?

        Last edited 14/08/17 3:02 pm
        -1
        • soletaken @soletaken

          Hahhahaha. Perhaps but i have been using Android pay for ages and to date i haven't had a single security issue.

          But i do agree with other people, why create a parking system that doesn't have the full suite of payment methods from the beginning.

          0
          • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

            So that more people can make more money further down the track, I guess.

            The NBN is a perfect example of that machine in motion. The guarantee to heaps of rich people that there will be more profits to be made in the future.

            0
  • bmerigan @bmerigan

    Central monitoring that knows the second a driver overstays and dispatches someone to write a ticket. Will pay for itself in no time. Would have been an easy sell to the council.

    0

