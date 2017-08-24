Here's Virgin Mobile's Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plans

First out of the gates with Galaxy Note8 plans is not the usual big three telcos, but upstart Virgin Mobile. And it's got some pretty aggressive pricing, giving you the new top-end Note for as little as $80 a month.

For anywhere between $80 a month and $110 a month, you'll get a brand new Midnight Black or Maple Gold Galaxy Note8 with 64GB of storage, and between 2GB and 24GB of data.

Virgin will give any pre-orders a free convertible wireless charger worth $119. You can throw in a Gear S3 Frontier for $15 extra a month too, and Virgin's Velocity Frequent Flyers get 10 per cent off per month when buying the $50 a month plan or higher.

Without further ado, here's Virgin's plans: