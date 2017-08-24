Here's Every Samsung Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plan

Amaysim Will Give You Loads Of Free Data For Your Galaxy Note8

Vodafone's Galaxy Note8 Plans Are Pretty Tempting

Telstra's Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plans Aren't Out Just Yet

Here's Virgin Mobile's Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plans

First out of the gates with Galaxy Note8 plans is not the usual big three telcos, but upstart Virgin Mobile. And it's got some pretty aggressive pricing, giving you the new top-end Note for as little as $80 a month.

For anywhere between $80 a month and $110 a month, you'll get a brand new Midnight Black or Maple Gold Galaxy Note8 with 64GB of storage, and between 2GB and 24GB of data.

Virgin will give any pre-orders a free convertible wireless charger worth $119. You can throw in a Gear S3 Frontier for $15 extra a month too, and Virgin's Velocity Frequent Flyers get 10 per cent off per month when buying the $50 a month plan or higher.

Without further ado, here's Virgin's plans:

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au marriage-equality postal-survey reminder

Reminder: You Only Have One More Day To Enrol For Marriage Equality

To participate in the Marriage Law Postal Survey you need to be correctly enrolled by 24 August 2017. This means you have less than 48 hours to ensure your vote counts. Fortunately, the whole thing can be done online in a few minutes.
au foxtel-now game-of-thrones got got-recaps hbo partner-content recaps tv

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Recap: Beyond The Wall

I'm calling it -- this is the most important episode of the season thus far. Find out why!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles