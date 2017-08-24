Here's Every Samsung Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plan

Want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note8 on a plan? Here's the definitive list of Note8 plans — the best and the cheapest and the most interesting.

We'll keep adding to this list as new plans are released.

Virgin will sell you a Note8 on contract from as little as $80 a month total all the way up to $110, with between 2GB and 24GB of data. Check all the plans here.

Telstra isn't opening pre-orders until the 5th of September. Here's why.

Vodafone will sell you a Galaxy Note8 on a plan for as little as $70 a month with 3GB of data — a pretty tempting proposition. It's also got some pretty tempting trade-in offers. Here's the entire list of plans.

Optus

No word from Optus on Note8 plan pricing just yet! We'll let you know as soon as we know.

Amaysim is giving a plan bundle of 14GB of data, free for six months, for any Note8 Pre-Order on its network. Here's all that info.