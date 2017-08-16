HBO Spain Just Accidentally Aired The Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Ah, HBO is having a good run with this season, aren't they? After constant hacking and episode leaks for the entire season, Spain airing episode 6 ahead of schedule probably isn't what it needed right now.
Yet here we are.
Reddit user Kingrdgz posted a screenshot of the episode - you can see it here, if you want - I won't spoil it for you.
Yes, Episode 6 of #GameofThrones has leaked, thanks to HBOSpain. Please use caution on social media- spoilers/images are popping up already.
— Watchers on the Wall (@WatchersOTWall) August 16, 2017
HBO is quiet on the matter so far, but we have reached out for comment.
Take that hackers! HBO just played themselves.
It certainly devalues any ransom theyd be after. Could it be intentional?
(Doubt it, I'd always believe incompetence before conspiracy)