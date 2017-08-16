HBO Spain Just Accidentally Aired The Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

HBO Spain Just Accidentally Aired The Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Ah, HBO is having a good run with this season, aren't they? After constant hacking and episode leaks for the entire season, Spain airing episode 6 ahead of schedule probably isn't what it needed right now.

Yet here we are.

Reddit user Kingrdgz posted a screenshot of the episode - you can see it here, if you want - I won't spoil it for you.

HBO is quiet on the matter so far, but we have reached out for comment.

Comments

  • a.x. @ax

    Take that hackers! HBO just played themselves.

    • beatsbynelly @beatsbynelly

      It certainly devalues any ransom theyd be after. Could it be intentional?
      (Doubt it, I'd always believe incompetence before conspiracy)

