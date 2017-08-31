Good News! Scientists Worked Out These Bacteria Are Really, Really Good At Eating Greenhouse Gases

Need An IRL Mini-Map? You Could Be At Risk Of Alzheimer's

Samsung MS750 Sound+ Soundbar: Australian Review

Dendy And Foxtel Are Launching Movies 'On Demand' One Week After The Cinema Release

Good News! Scientists Worked Out These Bacteria Are Really, Really Good At Eating Greenhouse Gases

Image: iStock

An international research team (co-led by a Monash biologist) has shown that methane-oxidising bacteria – key organisms responsible for reducing greenhouse gases – consume hydrogen gas to get stronger.

This is super cool.

Soil bacteria that oxidise methane (methanotrophs) are globally important in capturing methane before it enters the atmosphere, and now this new research has major implications for greenhouse gas mitigation.

Industrial companies are using methanotrophs to convert methane gas emissions into useful products, for example liquid fuels and protein feeds.

"The findings of this research explain why methanotrophs are abundant in soil ecosystems," said Dr Chris Greening from the Centre for Geometric Biology at Monash University. "Methane is a challenging energy source to assimilate."

Methanotrophs can survive in environments when methane or oxygen are no longer available.

"It was their very existence in such environments that led us to investigate the possibilities that these organisms might also use other energy-yielding strategies," Dr Greening said.

Dr Greening's lab focuses on the metabolic strategies that microorganisms use to persist in unfavourable environments and he studies this in relation to the core areas of global change, disease and biodiversity.

In this latest study, Dr Greening and collaborators isolated and characterised a methanotroph from a New Zealand volcanic field. The strain could grow on methane or hydrogen separately, but performed best when both gases were available.

"This study is significant because it shows that key consumers of methane emissions are also able to grow on inorganic compounds such as hydrogen," Dr Greening said. "This new knowledge helps us to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases."

Industrial processes such as petroleum production and waste treatment release large amounts of the methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen into the atmosphere.

"By using these gas-guzzling bacteria, it's possible to convert these gases into useful liquid fuels and feeds instead," Dr Greening said.

The research was co-led by Dr Carlo Carere and Dr Matthew Stott from GNS Science, New Zealand.

[Source]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

design youtube

YouTube Moved The Red Thing And Life Will Never Be The Same

As they say. Life comes at you fast. Yesterday, you were looking at a YouTube logo with the red thing on the right side, highlighting the word "Tube". Today, it's on the left side, sporting a play icon. It's a small update to the design of a popular website, you might say. But will any of us ever be the same?
consumer-tech leds lightbulbs lighting smarthome sylvania tech

I Wish All Smart Home Upgrades Were As Easy As This Light Bulb

All images. Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo There's an entire standup routine waiting to be written about how smart home accessories can be incredibly dumb and complicated. But one of the easiest smart home upgrades, smart lighting, has just gotten easy enough for even your parents to install without calling you -- if they're living in Apple's ecosystem.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles