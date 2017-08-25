Experts Speak Out About Melbourne's Anti-Vax Doctors

Deals: Learn To Code On Raspberry Pi For 90% Off

Image: iStock

Reports have surfaced of doctors in Melbourne helping people avoid the No Jab No Pay and No Jab No Play immunisation policies the government put in place earlier this year.

Now two prominent experts are speaking out about the report, and the effects of the policies on the healthcare system. Here's what they have to say.

Australian Vaccination Rates Are At An All-Time High After 'No Jab No Pay'

As a result of the federal government's 'No Jab No Pay' legislation, almost 6000 children — whose parents were previously vaccination objectors — have been vaccinated. As a result, vaccination rates in Australia are at an all-time high, with one and five-year-old vaccination rates at 93%.

The original report in The Herald Sun claimed "at least three Melbourne GPs are being investigated amid claims an underground network of anti-vaccination doctors is secretly helping families duck compulsory immunisations."

Dr Margie Danchin is a Senior Research Fellow at the Vaccine and Immunisation and Rotavirus Research Group in The Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, and Senior Fellow at The University of Melbourne

The new immunisation policies, No Jab No Pay and No Jab No Play, were introduced in January 2016, 18 months ago, with the aim of improving immunisation rates. This is a valid goal and one I share as we know that vaccines have saved and continue to save many lives and are generally safe, with known common mild adverse events and some rarer more serious reactions. A medical exemption, on the basis or lowered immunity or a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine, is the only way to bypass the policies and are actually very hard to get, with very few children satisfying the criteria for a medical exemption.

I am aware of the considerable social and financial impact on families by these policies through my clinical work in a weekly specialist immunisation clinic at RCH, Melbourne. As such many families are placing extreme pressure on GPs to provide unwarranted medical exemptions.

Families who may genuinely want to vaccinate their child but they have personally experienced an adverse event or are just too fearful of vaccines, without equal fear of the diseases as vaccines are now victims of their own success. What we need is fairer polices that are less punitive that remind and encourage all parents to vaccinate, whilst retaining non-medical exemptions but making them very hard to get! That is, an exemption signed every year by the families' GP stating their reasons not to vaccinate.

We know that with hard to get exemptions immunisation coverage rates go up, whilst still allowing a "pressure valve" for vaccine refusing parents so that they are not forced to go underground.

The last thing we need is GPs being forced to practice illegally or clusters of unvaccinated children in family day care settings, where vaccine preventable diseases such as chickenpox or whooping cough can spread easily. This only alienates these families further from the medical profession and places unvaccinated children at greater risk.


Associate Professor Julie Leask is a Principal Research Fellow in the School of Public Health at The University of Sydney

Doctors should only sign a valid exemption. There are very few genuine medical exemptions to vaccination. Vaccines save lives and are generally safe, with some side effects and very rarely more serious reactions.

Some families unfortunately fear vaccines more than the diseases. This happens for a range of reasons – bad experiences with the system, mistrust, alternative beliefs.

No policies will make them change. No Jab No Play effectively shuts out their children from enrolling children in childcare or pre-school. Some families are experiencing many difficulties. No Jab No Play is putting tremendous pressure on the system and enlivening activism. There are and have always been some doctors who are against vaccination in general. They will be the ones non-vaccinators will flock to when they have no other options.

It would be better to have very strict and hard to reach exemptions for vaccine refusers so the policies don’t drive parents to these particular doctors and become even more disengaged with mainstream services.

Comments

  • darren @darren

    There needs to be serious consequences for these doctors, to punish them and to dissuade others from doing the same thing.

    6
  • soldant @soldant

    This should be malpractice and wouldn't survive peer review. The science is clear - vaccination saves lives. These practitioners should be struck off the register and banned from practice.

    6
  • Almost Guest

    If doctors want to pursue actions that make health worse for all of us (due to reduced herd immunity) then they should be ashamed of themselves.

    2
  • jaded @jaded

    The last thing we need is GPs being forced to practice illegally

    If a GP practices illegally it is by choice. If a doctor is so unprofessional that they would break the law as a result of mild pressure from consumers, then they should not be allowed to practice medicine...

    7
    • Cameron @moonhead

      Exactly, I wonder how these doctors would respond if I asked them to give me some oxycodine, you know "for my back". Maybe a few times a week.

      Sounds to me like they're just corrupt.

      1
  • The Scientist Guest

    People shouldn't be so close minded. It is not about everyone else. It is about his patients, who, for very good reason, shouldn't lose their freedom to choose what they do and do not give to their child. The Gov is taking away your right to choose - this is the first thing, what is next?
    Is it any wonder that many doctors who do not agree to the 'one size fits all' policy aren't willing to speak out, when they are faced with being hung, drawn and quartered for doing so?
    I am a scientist, and while my kids are vaccinated, I wish they hadn't been. It was before I had done my own research, because I too thought it was the best thing for them (first) and others (a very distant second). They now have issues that I can only pinpoint being triggered by vaccines. Genetics has a large part to play in this, but the significance of this is in its infancy.
    The unvaccinated aren't a risk to the vaccinated (they are a risk to each other)... and the majority of these diseases are not life threatening, least of all give todays hygiene.

    -12
    • nizmo_man @nizmo_man

      What are those issues?

      1
      • finishedlast @finishedlast

        Yeah, some specifics would be nice. Anyone can claim to be a scientist, anyone can claim their kids got issues from vaccines, especially on an anonymous web post.

        A scientist would know that the flu vaccine, for example, is only 60% (or there abouts) effective. As a result, unvaccinated individuals are a vector for the vaccinated to get ill, who then experience reduced duration and symptoms because they were responsible enough to do the right thing. Herd immunity requires 95% of the population to be vaccinated, and we owe it to the very, very few people that cannot be vaccinated legitimately, or the immunocompromised, like cancer and AIDS patients.

        9
        • scree @scree

          I wanna upvote this 5 times. I only ever had the flu once. Now I get vaccinated every year. It is my duty as a full time carer.

          0
    • welbot @welbot

      If you've pinpointed it to being triggered by the vaccine, use your scientist skills to prove it if you want to convince others.
      But I'm gonna take a stab and say you're "not that kind of scientist".

      2
    • Pivik Guest

      "The unvaccinated aren't a risk to the vaccinated (they are a risk to each other)... and the majority of these diseases are not life threatening, least of all give todays hygiene."
      The unvaccinated ARE a risk to those who are too young or otherwise unable to be vaccinated. Babies die of Whooping cough and it is nothing to do with hygiene. Measles outbreaks are occurring at music festivals, amongst those who weren't given MMR after the Autism fiasco.

      1
    • soldant @soldant

      If you're a scientist, you've made a grave logical error. There is ZERO evidence that vaccines are significantly harmful for the vast majority of people - any evidence to the contrary is flat out incorrect. From your post it's clear you don't understand the concept of herd immunity or really thought much about the issue beyond whatever "research" you conducted. The science is clear - vaccines are safe. Your 'pinpointing' of their 'issues' to vaccines is almost certainly wrong.

      The government is enforcing policies like "No jab, no pay" because parents who latch onto junk science that confirms their own bullshit worldview willingly put their kids, and the public at large, at risk. Back when these diseases were prevalent, you didn't need to resort of cutting off payments to get people to vaccine their kids - all they had to do was see the kid up the road with polio or dying of Smallpox and they went straight to the clinic.

      1
    • jaded @jaded

      No one is preventing parents for making choices for their children. If you choose to keep your child at home and educate them yourself, that is your right.

      And if you choose for your children to participate in society at large, then it's your responsibility to ensure their safety and that they don't pose a risk to the safety of others.

      In modern, industrialised societies that is impossible without vaccinating your children.

      It's your choice: live in isolation or participate in society.

      0
  • Ger Guest

    Please state your qualifications as a scientist and from which university you received them. BTW a two week diploma in reflexology from your local adult education centre doesn't count.

    0
  • muskrat @muskrat

    1. Strong action against the doctors, 2. Strong actions against the parents as a precedent case and a warning to others who may consider a similar route

    0
  • Goldy700 Guest

    Punative measures should not be undertaken without proper research such as a proper vaccinated/unvaccinated study which has never been done. Recent research should be examined and further research looking into the ever increasing neurological disorders in our children should be undertaken.

    A team of researchers from the Yale School of Medicine and PennState College of Medicine have found a disturbing
    association between the timing of vaccines and the onset of certain braindisorders in a subset of children.
    Analyzing five years' worth of private health insurance data on children ages 6-15, these scientists found that young people vaccinated in the previous three to 12 months were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with certain neuropsychiatric disordersthan their non-vaccinated counterparts.

    This new study, which raises important questions about whether over-vaccination may be triggering immune and neurological damage in a subset of vulnerable children (something parents of children with autism have been saying for years), was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, Jan. 19.

    More than 95,000 children in the database that were analyzed had one of seven neuropsychiatric disorders: anorexia nervosa, anxiety disorder, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and tic disorder.

    -1
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    Do what they did years ago, turn up at schools and kindies and give everyone a jab. Just don't let any parents know before hand. Don't give parents a choice. Simple.

    0

