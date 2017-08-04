Everybody Panic (Or Not): Twitter Is Down

Twitter is down. But don't panic, here's a handy guide for other things you can do instead.
- Literally anything else.
We've contacted Twitter to see what's going on.
We'll keep you updated as to when it's working again, so you can jump on Twitter and tweet about Twitter having gone down.
You're welcome.
Update 9:56: Aaaand its back up again. What a wild ride, people.
This article was originally posted on February 8, then May 19 - the last times Twitter was down. I'll probably just re-use it next time, too (with relevant updates, of course) so feel free to comment if you need a hug at this trying time.
It was a troubling time. I saw an article stating twitter was down, i thought to myself, oh, twitter is down. Then noticed co worker has a different tie on today which is strange as he always wears the same tie, wonder why he changed and then seeing twitter was back up.
*hugs*