Everybody Panic (Or Not): Twitter Is Down

Twitter is down. But don't panic, here's a handy guide for other things you can do instead.

  • Literally anything else.

We've contacted Twitter to see what's going on.

We'll keep you updated as to when it's working again, so you can jump on Twitter and tweet about Twitter having gone down.

You're welcome.

Update 9:56: Aaaand its back up again. What a wild ride, people.

This article was originally posted on February 8, then May 19 - the last times Twitter was down. I'll probably just re-use it next time, too (with relevant updates, of course) so feel free to comment if you need a hug at this trying time.

Comments

  • anteaters @anteaters

    It was a troubling time. I saw an article stating twitter was down, i thought to myself, oh, twitter is down. Then noticed co worker has a different tie on today which is strange as he always wears the same tie, wonder why he changed and then seeing twitter was back up.

  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Oh no!

    How are "journalists" (and I use the term lightly) on various NEWS sites going to write their articles that are basically just the Tweeted opinions of nobody's, about someone who felt they got the wrong end of the stick, attitude wise, from one employee who works at a multi-national company (be it an airline, a major tech company etc etc), and after feeling "shamed", felt it necessary to have a go at whatever company on Twitter (or even Facebook), which then "broke the internet" or, went "viral" (1200 views/likes? OMG!!)?????????? Eh?!

  • POTUS Guest

    Very Bad! How can I be expected to run the country without it. Hey what does this other button do..........?

    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      I'm not sure you want a hug, but I'm going to give you one anyway, since I hear you're not a fan of consent anyway *hugs*

      • blah @amack888

        Wear a cup.

        • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
          AUTHOR

          I'm confused.

          • blah @amack888

            It's a piece of sporting apparatus that would help when getting that close to the POTUS.

            • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
              AUTHOR

              Oh. Not having a penis or testicles I've never needed to use one/really known what one is. But I see now why it would be needed in this case. Also, I now have that gross mental imagery and it's not even lunchtime. Thanks.

  • geushetat @geushetat

    Did it need to be "technically" wrong. Couldn't it have just been plain old normal wrong. Or did they need to make a distinction between a technical problem and the inherent shitness of their website.

    • Rae Johnston @raejohnston
      AUTHOR

      *technical hug* *shitty hug* (we've covered all bases now)

      • g-man @g-man

        I have to give some credit here. You're actively engaged in responses to your articles. As opposed to some post and forget articles by other authors (I'm assuming they're reposted US giz articles) but credit where credits due.

  • Brandable Domains Guest

    i was trying to access my twitter account but it was not working , thanks for this update.

  • Krum Guest

    I thought all my followers were dead and I was the only one left. Whew!

