Data Nerds Rejoice: Origin Energy Has A Bunch Of New Stats About Your Power Use

Image: iStock

Origin energy is teaming up with tech start-up Bidgely to analyse data from electricity smart meters, and give you an estimated breakdown of energy use for different appliances around the home.

The data from the smart meter is combined with weather data and statistical analysis to give you personalised alerts at different points during the billing cycle.

The alerts can break down household energy into multiple categories, including always on, heating, cooling, lighting, refrigeration, laundry, cooking, and entertainment plus (if applicable) water heater and pool pump.

Households will also be able to compare their energy use to previous periods and you will receive "helpful tips" on how you may be able to adjust their energy use and save money.

"Until now, it's been difficult to provide customers with information about what may be contributing to their energy bill, as the technology was costly," said Tony Lucas, Origin Executive General Manager, Future Energy. "Bidgely's solution is simple, intuitive and just the start of the energy revolution that will change the way customers interact with energy in the home."

Origin will shortly begin trialing the new reports with 5,000 customers in Victoria.