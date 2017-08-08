Aussie VPN Offers Lifetime Access For $119

Most VPN are subscription based affairs: pay per month, per quarter, per year. That's fine, but wouldn't you rather just pay one fee and be done with it? That's what a local VPN service, 4TFY, is offering.

4TFY is a VPN that's successfully passed its Kickstarter goal, with the campaign generating more than three times its funding target over the last month. The pitch is pretty simple: $119 gets you a lifetime subscription to a service with more than 1,000 servers around the world, once the service launches in October. You can connect up to 5 devices at once, which is handy if you want to run multiple computers through a VPN at once.

The campaign description says that 4TFY won't keep logs, and that there are no upload/download limits. There's plans for apps across Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and Windows Phone, although support for the latter of those platforms won't launch until after release.

A shot of the layout of 4TFY's desktop app.

The only catch is that if you want the lifetime subscription offer, you'll have to get in before the Kickstarter campaign ends. At the time of writing, the campaign has just under a day remaining, and the description notes that "customers who purchase access to 4TFY after the campaign concludes will be charged at higher rates", with "lifetime access ... limited to the Kickstarter campaign only".