Deals: 60% Off This Award-Winning Password Manager

Huawei Watch 2: Australian Review

Australian Scientists Just Worked Out Why Stars Explode

The New Razer Blade Stealth Laptop: Australian Review

Android Pay Supports 5 New Local Banks, Including Australian Unity And Reliance

Image: Google / YouTube

If you've been waiting for your bank to support Android Pay, it could be your lucky day. Despite not making much noise about it, five new institutions now support the mobile payment service.

Spotted by Ausdroid's Daniel Tyson, Google's support page for Android Pay has been complemented with five fresh additions: UniBank, Reliance Bank, Firefighters Mutual Bank, Central Murray Credit Union and Australian Unity.

At the time of writing, there's a discrepancy between Google's more public-facing page of accepted banks, versus the tucked-away list on Google's support page. I'm sure it'll be updated in due course.

Also, as Tyson notes, the banks themselves have done little to advertise their freshly-minted support, so things might not be working just yet.

Still, there's no harm in giving it a go!

[Google Support, via Ausdroid]

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • lee978 @978lee

    My bank, Bank Australia, has its own app which works really well.

    0
  • 10011 Guest

    Still no Suncorp. Disappointing.

    0
  • bmerigan @bmerigan

    No Bank of Melbourne / St George either. Seriously dragging their feet.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au federal-parliament pauline-hanson senate

Pauline Hanson Is Wearing A Burqa In The Senate [Update: It's Off]

Image. Twitter (ABC PoliPics) Right now, the Senate is busy trying to work out whether Pauline Hanson is allowed to wear a burqa in the Federal Senate.
diversity technology

Why Can't This Soap Dispenser Identify Dark Skin?

GIF. Facebook/Chukwuemeka Afigbo On Wednesday, a Facebook employee in Nigeria shared footage of a minor inconvenience that he says speaks to tech's larger diversity problem. In the video, a white man and a dark-skinned black man both try to get soap from a soap dispenser. The soap dispenses for the white man, but not the darker skinned man. After a bit of laughter, a person can be overheard chucking, "too black!"

Latest Deals

Trending Articles