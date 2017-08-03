Adelaide's 'GigCity' High-Speed Internet Network Is Live

Image: iStock

Adelaide's $7.6 million GigCity network is up and running, promising affordable internet access for businesses up to 100 times faster than the national average, for $49.90 to $179.90 per month.

Premier Jay Weatherill launched State-government funded network today. EscapeNet is the ISP who will deliver internet services, using the South Australian Broadband Research and Education Network fibre optic network.

It will connect "key innovation sites" and co-working spaces like the Tonsley Innovation Precinct, TechInSA, Stretton Centre and St Paul's Creative Centre.

In the recent 2017-18 State Budget, the South Australian Government announced it would expand the GigCity Adelaide network to additional metropolitan innovation precincts and coworking spaces and progress the development of a digital roadmap for the state.

Whyalla City Council and Mount Gambier City Council are also exploring the option to expand the network in their area.

"Through the GigCity Adelaide network, the South Australian Government is opening the door to new ideas, new possibilities and new collaborations, making Adelaide one of the most connected cities in the world," said Premier Jay Weatherill.

"The State Government is helping start-ups and companies grow faster and attract entrepreneurs to South Australia who want to tap into the infrastructure and business environment we are creating."

Science and Information Economy Minister, Kyam Maher, said having access to fast internet will help data intensive companies to do business and compete on a global level.

"By establishing GigCity ultra-fast internet at key innovation precincts, the State Government is investing in a network that will create jobs of the future," Mayer said. "GigCity is part of the South Australian Government’s investment of more than $80 million in innovation and will continue to consolidate our position as the leader in innovation in Australia."

"GigCity Adelaide is a clear message to entrepreneurs and businesses across Australia and overseas that we are open for business and want them to move here."