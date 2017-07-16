You'd Want To Remove Your Gallbladder Before Heading To Mars

Let's say there was a manned Mars mission that wasn't a giant load of crap. Do you think you'd have what it takes to not only make it to the red planet alive, but have some sort of proper existence once you got there?

A new video from AsapSCIENCE describes the many cons for interplanetary spaceflight and what life would be like on another world.

You've heard about the radiation, loss of bone density and other caveats that plague an extended existence in space. But did you know that you'd probably want to have your gallbladder and appendix removed preemptively, to reduce the chances of having an organ explode due to pressure changes?

Yeah, I don't think that one's in the brochure.

Of course, if you do make it alive, you'd have to get used to the sight of the bland Mars environment — no animals, greenery or other people. Well, except for those who survived the trip with you, which would have to be between 10,000-40,000 if the plan was to colonise Mars and have enough genetic diversity.

I think the idea of living on Mars is neat, but I think I'll wait until we've got terraforming down pat.

[YouTube]