 Jodie Whittaker Is Doctor Who's Next Doctor

Maybe Dockless Bikesharing Was A Bad Idea

Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Hardcore Ryzen Threadripper CPU

Everything That Went Down At Malcolm Turnbull's Encryption Law Announcement

You'd Want To Remove Your Gallbladder Before Heading To Mars

Let's say there was a manned Mars mission that wasn't a giant load of crap. Do you think you'd have what it takes to not only make it to the red planet alive, but have some sort of proper existence once you got there?

A new video from AsapSCIENCE describes the many cons for interplanetary spaceflight and what life would be like on another world.

You've heard about the radiation, loss of bone density and other caveats that plague an extended existence in space. But did you know that you'd probably want to have your gallbladder and appendix removed preemptively, to reduce the chances of having an organ explode due to pressure changes?

Yeah, I don't think that one's in the brochure.

Of course, if you do make it alive, you'd have to get used to the sight of the bland Mars environment — no animals, greenery or other people. Well, except for those who survived the trip with you, which would have to be between 10,000-40,000 if the plan was to colonise Mars and have enough genetic diversity.

I think the idea of living on Mars is neat, but I think I'll wait until we've got terraforming down pat.

[YouTube]

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

  • kikadik @kikadik

    Such a strangely negative article Logan. I don't think having your gall bladder and appendix out for this is a problem, it's not like it's considered a major op these days, the rest though seems quite easy to sort out. You have to start somewhere and the first missions will be precursors, not actually go and stay. They will learn from there and set the stage for full on colonisation. Keep in mind, all it would take is for one over sized rock to hit and the cockroaches win. Colonising Mars and the Moon and building space stations are what we should be putting more money into, not counting our pennies and worrying about bone density.

    0
    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      We haven't got the money to sustain our infrastructure or even solve famine and you want to spend more money on trying to colonize another planet. Yeah great idea.

      1
      • kikadik @kikadik

        That's fine mate, but when it comes time to survive an extinction event and you don't have your ticket, you'll have only your tight arsed, penny-pinching self to blame. Personally, I think there is plenty of money to solve this issue if only we could stop buying bigger and bigger guns, but hey, I guess I'm just a dreamer.

        0
      • dknigs @dknigs

        Of course we do. If we stopped shooting each other.

        0
        • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

          And that's not going to happen but yes, the money is there theoretically.

          0
  • Fernet Guest

    I'm pretty sure an appendectomy is already mandatory for crew staying at the Australian Antarctic station (if they haven't already had one, obviously) only because they can't really perform it there and the immense cost and risk of a long emergency evacuation.

    0
  • usebuy @usebuy

    For most Nasa fanatics the loss of a gall bladder would be a small price to pay...they have already distanced themselves a long time ago from common sense ,reality and real science. It seems if it looks good on a black board and CGI simulations that's worth 55 million dollars a day apparently.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australian-government encryption feature federal-government malcolm-turnbull security

Everything That Went Down At Malcolm Turnbull's Encryption Law Announcement

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined Attorney General George Brandis and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Michael Phelan today to announce the Federal Government's new laws that will will oblige both telcos and social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to give Australian security agencies access to encrypted messages.
au government scott-ludlam

Scott Ludlam Resigns From Parliament And The Greens Over Dual Citizenship

Scott Ludlam, co-deputy leader of the Federal Greens and perhaps the strongest advocate for the video game industry in Australia, has resigned from his party and the Federal Parliament effective immediately.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles