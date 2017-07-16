You'd Want To Remove Your Gallbladder Before Heading To Mars

Let's say there was a manned Mars mission that wasn't a giant load of crap. Do you think you'd have what it takes to not only make it to the red planet alive, but have some sort of proper existence once you got there?
A new video from AsapSCIENCE describes the many cons for interplanetary spaceflight and what life would be like on another world.
You've heard about the radiation, loss of bone density and other caveats that plague an extended existence in space. But did you know that you'd probably want to have your gallbladder and appendix removed preemptively, to reduce the chances of having an organ explode due to pressure changes?
Yeah, I don't think that one's in the brochure.
Of course, if you do make it alive, you'd have to get used to the sight of the bland Mars environment — no animals, greenery or other people. Well, except for those who survived the trip with you, which would have to be between 10,000-40,000 if the plan was to colonise Mars and have enough genetic diversity.
I think the idea of living on Mars is neat, but I think I'll wait until we've got terraforming down pat.
[YouTube]
Such a strangely negative article Logan. I don't think having your gall bladder and appendix out for this is a problem, it's not like it's considered a major op these days, the rest though seems quite easy to sort out. You have to start somewhere and the first missions will be precursors, not actually go and stay. They will learn from there and set the stage for full on colonisation. Keep in mind, all it would take is for one over sized rock to hit and the cockroaches win. Colonising Mars and the Moon and building space stations are what we should be putting more money into, not counting our pennies and worrying about bone density.
We haven't got the money to sustain our infrastructure or even solve famine and you want to spend more money on trying to colonize another planet. Yeah great idea.
That's fine mate, but when it comes time to survive an extinction event and you don't have your ticket, you'll have only your tight arsed, penny-pinching self to blame. Personally, I think there is plenty of money to solve this issue if only we could stop buying bigger and bigger guns, but hey, I guess I'm just a dreamer.
Of course we do. If we stopped shooting each other.
And that's not going to happen but yes, the money is there theoretically.