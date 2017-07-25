You Can Buy The Surface Laptop In Three More Colours Now

Image: Microsoft

The Surface Laptop is one of my very favourite ultraportable notebooks of the last few years. It's a MacBook Air, but built for 2017: a beautiful screen, great speakers, gorgeous design and a slim profile. And now, a la Apple's iPhones, you can pre-order it in some gorgeous colour variants which will land in Australia at the end of next month.

You can only order the Cobalt Blue, Burgundy or Graphite Gold colour variants of the Surface Laptop in a single config, though — with a 2.5GHz-2.7GHz Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of all-flash SSD storage — for $1999. Considering the cheapest variant of $1499 gets you half the RAM and half the storage, the circa-$2000 model is actually the one I'd opt for myself.

You can also save 10 per cent if you're a student, bringing the price down to about $1800 which, for the quality of device you're getting, is a damn good price, son. Which colour, though? I really like the Gizmodo-esque Cobalt Blue, but the Burgundy is more striking. Gold is not my thing, friends. [Microsoft Store]